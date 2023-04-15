Home » Hörl/Horst are in the semifinals in Saquarema
Beach volleyball players Julian Hörl/Alexander Horst continued their run of success at the Challenge tournament in Saquarema/Brazil. The Upper Austrians got the upper hand in the quarter-finals on Saturday against the Americans Trevor Crabb/Theo Brunner 2:1 (23,-19,11).

Hörl/Horst had previously defeated the Spaniards Pablo Herrera/Gavira Collado 2-0 (21.19). As in the quarter-finals, Chase Budinger/Miles Evans will again face a US duo in the battle for the finals on Sunday.

Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz shared ninth place at the event, while Martin Ermacora/Philipp Waller only finished 19th.

