here are the scenarios and simulations for buying a house

More and more expensive mortgages. And the European Central Bank shows no signs of letting go, suggesting further increases in the cost of money to contain inflation despite the fact that the price race appears to be slowing down at the moment. For a variable-rate mortgage today, up to 4,236 euros more are needed per year than in 2021, while those who take out a fixed-rate loan today find themselves spending up to 3,240 euros per year compared to those who started it two years ago. The consumers’ association Codacons is the one making the calculations, which has carried out some simulations on the types of mortgages most in demand in Italy, comparing the best offers on the market.