Jaylen Brown recently postponed talks about his future with the Celtics, fueling speculation about his stay in Boston. The 26-year-old, who became an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career, is about to enter the final year of his contract.

According to John Granato, the Rockets are likely looking to sign Brown next summer and could also add his former coach Ime Udoka to the team. “Yesterday I got information from the Rockets organization…they will bring veterans, they will…” Granato said. “You’re going to hear a lot about Jaylen Brown. He wants to leave Boston…

There are players in this rotation who will be destined for the bench… They are not satisfied. I don’t think Tilman [Fertitta] he will be afraid of Ime Udoka. Frank Vogel is a name. Frank Vogel is a guy who will take players into account. Ime Udoka will also be like this. Kenny Atkinson is a name. These are some names I hear from the organization anyway. They’re going to put a lot more emphasis on defense… They’re disgusted by this lack of skill, frankly.”

Brown is averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 35.8 minutes per game this season. Houston currently sits in last place in the Western with the second worst record in the NBA.