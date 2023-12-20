Home » How do Pintita teams play?
Chivas has brought in Fernando Gago as their new coach, looking to replicate the successful formula used by Matias Almeyda. The young Argentine manager has had a promising start to his career, coaching teams like Aldosivi and Racing in Argentina. Gago was able to achieve an effectiveness percentage of 57.79% in his 109 games coached at Academia, earning the runner-up spot in the Argentine Professional League in 2022.

Known for his high and aggressive pressure, Gago’s teams play with a defined style, often utilizing a 4-3-3 formation that can shift to a 4-1-4-1 when defending. He emphasizes possession to take control of the game and frequently deploys his wingers to join the front and attack simultaneously.

As a player, Gago emerged from Boca Juniors and went on to play for Real Madrid, AS Roma, Valencia, and Vélez Sarsfield. He also made 73 international appearances for the Argentine National Team, finishing as a runner-up in the 2014 World Cup and winning a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Gago began his coaching career in 2021, with two successful stints at Aldosivi and Racing, where he secured two titles.

With Gago’s successful track record as a coach and a background as a professional player, Chivas is hopeful that he can rebuild their success on the field.

