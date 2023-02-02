How many skins are there in Fortnite today? An impressive number, based on dozens of famous franchises and series. Here’s which…

If you’re an avid Fortnite player, there’s a big chance you’ve been hoarding a huge collection of skins. Between the seasonal Battle Passes, the shop, and events that occasionally give away free items, there are plenty of opportunities to get your hands on a skin that expresses your personality.

In the five-year life of Fortnite Battaglia Reale, we’ve seen every genre of crossover with Marvel, DC, Warner Bros., YouTube, and Twitch, giving us skins and items from every popular IP imaginable. At this point, the question arises: how many skins are there in Fortnite in 2023?

How many skins are there in Fortnite? —

Thanks to fnbr.com, which tracks a massive database of everything that’s ever been in the game, we can tell you that there are currently 1,526 skins in Fortnite. Along with many original creations, here is a small selection of which skins make up this huge figure:

56 Marvel characters

24 DC characters

15 Star Wars figures

26 characters from other video games

39 real people

Fortnite’s popularity isn’t slowing down any time soon, and there seems to be a fruitful relationship going on with companies like Disney, so you can expect to see these numbers grow exponentially as more seasons roll out.

Written by Ryan Woodrow for GLHF