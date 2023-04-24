Home » hundreds of fans in the square after the victory against Juventus – Corriere TV
Sports

hundreds of fans in the square after the victory against Juventus – Corriere TV

by admin
hundreds of fans in the square after the victory against Juventus – Corriere TV

Hundreds of Neapolitan fans descend to celebrate in the street after the 1-0 victory against Juventus. The result of the Stadium delivers, almost mathematically, the Italian flag to the Neapolitan team. Now a victory against Salernitana, next Saturday, and the simultaneous failure of Lazio to win at Inter will be enough for Spalletti’s team to triumph in the championship. Meanwhile, the Azzurri fans are already delirious: and they celebrate with carousels, choirs and fireworks in Piazza Carlo III. (Agtw – Enrico Nocera)

April 24, 2023 – Updated April 24, 2023, 01:36 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Jalen Hurts' record-setting extension a priceless decision for Eagles

You may also like

Brunson leader, New York beats Cleveland again: it’s...

Hainan Weekly | Wenchang Country Volleyball Game: Various...

a pregnancy policy put in place to support...

Julia Ituma, the exit of the coffin from...

China League One Comprehensive: Sichuan Jiuniu wins Guangzhou...

Wrestler Omarov has bronze from the European Championships

Scattered considerations after Milan-Lecce (2-0)

Cycling: Pogacar’s dream ends on the operating table

Body and mind: that’s why surfing is good...

Chinese men’s team wins gold at Archery World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy