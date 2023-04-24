hundreds of fans in the square after the victory against Juventus – Corriere TV

Hundreds of Neapolitan fans descend to celebrate in the street after the 1-0 victory against Juventus. The result of the Stadium delivers, almost mathematically, the Italian flag to the Neapolitan team. Now a victory against Salernitana, next Saturday, and the simultaneous failure of Lazio to win at Inter will be enough for Spalletti’s team to triumph in the championship. Meanwhile, the Azzurri fans are already delirious: and they celebrate with carousels, choirs and fireworks in Piazza Carlo III. (Agtw – Enrico Nocera)