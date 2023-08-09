I am proud of the boys, but we have to be braver and better in the return, Priske is clear

Copenhagen (from our correspondent) – Not only he was experiencing great emotions, but also all the other Danish colleagues he has in the team. “You come home from abroad with the feeling that you have to show what you and your club have. “Sparta is an amazing club and you want people outside the Czech Republic to see it,” smiles Brian Priske.

The first step was quite successful for you, a draw in the opening match is promising for a rematch.

Yes, I think we can be satisfied with the result. We have to analyze some parts of the game, especially in attack, in order to be braver and better in Prague. At the same time, it must be said that it was not easy at all. Not only the stadium and its backdrop, but also our opponent, who is used to playing in the Champions League and other European cups, created challenging conditions for us. After all, they pushed us several times in the second half and shut us down. I have to praise the boys, they left everything on the field.

Especially in the end, goalkeeper Peter Vindahl became the hero of the match. In the second match for Sparta, he showed what he was capable of.

He fit in with the boys and adapted quite quickly. In Copenhagen he got a great opportunity to show why we brought him and what we can expect from him. In the first match with Pardubice, he scored two goals and it was difficult for him to sell his qualities, as he had almost no work. However, in Copenhagen he did and he showed exactly the qualities that he is here for and that we of course knew he had. He had the perfect opportunity to show himself.

However, the double match is only halfway through, what do you expect from the rematch?

Basically the same thing, again a fifty-fifty match. Of course, we believe that the home environment will help tip the scales in our favor. That full Letná will give boys a little more courage and self-confidence. But be careful, we are facing a quality and strong team with rich experience from the Champions League and very quality players who are worth millions. That’s why we have to show the best that is in us. After the first game, I’m proud of the boys for sticking together and fighting throughout the game. In the second leg, small details will again matter and I hope they will decide in our favor.

Sparta footballers at the Parken stadium before the match with FC CopenhagenVideo: Pavel Dosadil, Sport.cz

You would miss stopper Asger Sörensen, who limped off the pitch. How is he doing?

He was just tired. He took turns because he was having cramps. It’s definitely nothing serious. He did not train for ten days and jumped from de facto zero load to one hundred percent, which is very demanding for the body. I didn’t want to risk anything and replaced him. I expect him to be ready for the next game. I wouldn’t even say that the change made a qualitative difference. He was replaced by Vitík, who certainly belongs to the starting line-up.

