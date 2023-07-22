“I feel like I don’t deserve it”, Thibaut Pinot unleashes the crowds for his last dance

Thibaut Pinot during the 14ᵉ stage of the Tour de France between Annemasse and Morzine, July 15, 2023. MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

One weekend, two last days: Thibaut Pinot is about to turn the Tour de France page of his career book. A test that he took a long time to appreciate, that he almost fled at times. Too big, too oppressive, too trying for those who are only waiting for one thing once they cross the finish line on the Champs-Elysées, Sunday July 23: to find their “vegetable garden, all alone, quiet, in silence”.

Since the big departure from Bilbao (Spain), on July 1, the Franc-Comtois has helped his leader, David Gaudu, in difficult times. He also placed in the general classification (12th at 27 min 26 s), but he missed the essential: a stage victory. Present four times in the breakaway to achieve his only stated goal, Thibaut Pinot did not go very far by finishing sixth twice, in Belleville-en-Beaujolais (Rhône), during the 12th stage, and in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (Haute-Savoie), three days later. “You have to play, you have to try, I don’t regret it at allhe confided, Monday, July 17. My Tour was what I wanted it to be. »

For three weeks, the climber of the Groupama-FDJ formation was especially acclaimed everywhere he went. “I didn’t necessarily expect it, but it’s sure that the enthusiasm has gone up a notch compared to other years”, he says, six months after announcing that he will put an end to his career at the end of the season. The signs brandished on the side of the roads attest to this. Jumble: “Thank you Thibault”, “Happy retirement Thibaut” or “Thibaut, retirement is at 64”in a last hope to prolong happiness. “I’m ready to quit and no victory could change my mind”he replies, serene.

A spectator holds up a sign in tribute to Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) during the 14ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, between Annemasse and Morzine, on July 15, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

The runner recognizes this, this fervor sometimes makes him ” fear “. “I who am a bit wild, a bit shy, it’s still a lot of people every day. » The Frenchman does not always manage to understand the admiration he arouses, admitting to having “the feeling of not deserving it”because he “don’t think I scored the [dernière] decade of [cyclisme professionnel] ».

A “Pinot bend” in the Col du Petit Ballon

In the middle of a session of introspection, Thibaut Pinot dares to explain: “If I were a supporter, I think I would like, at home, this somewhat offbeat side of a rider who simply lives off the bike. “It’s very difficult to explain, totally irrational, admits Charly Moriceau, a longtime fan of the native of Mélisey (Haute-Saône). He’s a rare runner, an almost normal guy, except that he doesn’t function like the others socially. He is human, he does not lie to anyone, does not calculate his communication. »

