Extraordinary feat of Alex Roca Campillo at the Barcelona Marathon, Sunday 19 March. The 31-year-old Spanish athlete is 76% disabled. Following a viral encephalitis in childhood, he is a bearer of a cerebral palsy affecting mobility and posture. It has become the first athlete in the world to finish a 42km 195m marathon in 5 hours 50 minutes and 51 seconds. “Victory, victory, victory” they shouted at the finish line. «Thanks to my team and all those who cheered» he wrote on Twitter: «I have no words, I made history» (edited by Raffaella Cagnazzo)