Home Sports «I made history»- Corriere TV
Sports

«I made history»- Corriere TV

by admin
«I made history»- Corriere TV

Extraordinary feat of Alex Roca Campillo at the Barcelona Marathon, Sunday 19 March. The 31-year-old Spanish athlete is 76% disabled. Following a viral encephalitis in childhood, he is a bearer of a cerebral palsy affecting mobility and posture. It has become the first athlete in the world to finish a 42km 195m marathon in 5 hours 50 minutes and 51 seconds. “Victory, victory, victory” they shouted at the finish line. «Thanks to my team and all those who cheered» he wrote on Twitter: «I have no words, I made history» (edited by Raffaella Cagnazzo)

March 23, 2023 – Updated March 23, 2023, 11:54 am

© breaking latest news

See also  The attack on the Odessa bridge with a radio-controlled explosive boat - Corriere TV

You may also like

Powerful Russian boss: Sborná is not allowed to...

Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former...

Gasser wins slopestyle qualifier in Silvaplana

Women’s Six Nations: NZ naval officer Kate Williams...

Portland returns to success, 5 points for Fontecchio...

MPs authorize algorithmic video surveillance before, during and...

Markanin scored 40+12, Lillard 30+12, the Blazers scored...

EURO | The Netherlands lost five sick footballers...

Olympic Committee, Bach on the “ban” of Russians...

Alpine skiing: ÖSV brings Assinger back as women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy