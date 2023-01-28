Original title: True love becomes a scumbag!Inter Milan’s iron guard refuses to leave the team now, Xia Chuang can get a 25 million euro signing fee without a visa

True love becomes a heartless man! The Inter Milan iron guard is now refusing to leave the team. The summer window can get a 25 million euro signing fee without a visa. Paul does not plan to leave the team now. He prefers to play in San Siro until the end of the season. In this way, he will be free to play in Paris and receive a signing fee of up to 25 million euros. And this money should have been the transfer fee for Inter Milan to sell him this winter.

This result undoubtedly made Inter Milan fans very sad. The Slovak iron guard once represented the loyalty of Inter Milan players. In order to renew his contract with Inter Milan, he did not hesitate to fire the agent who encouraged him to leave the team, and personally went into battle to complete the negotiations with Inter Milan.

But after experiencing the sale turmoil last summer, Skriniar’s mentality has undergone a fundamental change, from a true love for Inter Milan to a heartless man.

First of all, it must be admitted that Inter Milan put Skriniar on hold last summer, which made the Slovak iron guard who hoped to renew his contract really sad. But from the perspective of Inter Milan, his sale is also a helpless choice to make up for the financial deficit.

Because in the Inter Milan team at the time, only Skriniar knew how to sell for a good price, and there were teams willing to sell. After the failure of negotiations with Paris, Inter Milan immediately gave up the idea of ​​continuing to sell, quickly started contract renewal negotiations, and offered a maximum salary of 6.5 million euros + team bonuses plus the captain’s armband, that is to say, in the face of extreme financial difficulties, Inter Milan showed the greatest sincerity.

However, at this time, Skriniar’s attitude changed dramatically.

He didn’t want to stay at San Siro, he wanted to leave. Ahead of the Super Bowl, his agent told Inter Milan that he hadn’t decided whether to renew his contract. Skriniar went from two yellow cards to a red in the opening 40 minutes of Inter’s match at home to Empoli. At the same time that he was sent off, a video of his agent announcing that he would not renew his contract also surfaced online. . So far, this does not appear to be a coincidence. Inter Milan is also mentally prepared that Skriniar will not renew his contract. Their original plan was to sell the Slovakian in the winter and get a small transfer fee from him so as not to lose money. But now it looks like Skriniar will squash that plan. If he refuses to leave the team in the winter, the transfer fee that Inter Milan could have recovered will be turned into a signing fee and deposited into his bank account, and the Nerazzurri will lose everything. Skriniar’s approach undoubtedly dealt a heavy blow to Inter Milan. The Slovaks used practical actions to show the Nerazzurri that it is difficult to have such a loyal player as Zanetti in this era. And the player’s feelings for the club can’t be eaten. Of course, the biggest problem is that if the club does not have strong financial resources, there is no way to retain the real top stars. In recent seasons, Inter Milan has been tearing down the east wall and replacing the west wall. This is a harsh operation of stitching and mending. Skriniar’s departure is just the beginning. If Inter Milan is still dominated by a certain group, the next few seasons will be more difficult, and the future can be expected. See also Football, Treviso exempts Migliorini: bench entrusted to Zanuttig Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: