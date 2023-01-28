Home Technology PS5 Dualsense Edge handle poor battery life foreign media: battery capacity shrinks
PS5 Dualsense Edge handle poor battery life foreign media: battery capacity shrinks

PS5 Dualsense Edge handle poor battery life foreign media: battery capacity shrinks

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Dualsense Edge controller last year, aiming to provide players with new options to defeat game opponents, but some players pointed out that the battery life of the new controller is worse than that of the ordinary version of DualSense. Recently, someone disassembled the Edge controller and found that the reason for the shorter battery life is the thinner battery capacity.

Buddscontroller, a controller aftermarket parts supplier based in Australia, disassembled the Edge controller through a live broadcast, and then posted a tweet on its Twitter account to share the disassembly pictures. The manufacturer’s controller experts found that the Edge’s battery is much smaller than the regular DualSense’s, and the capacity has dropped from 1560mAh to 1050mAh.

When Sony launched the product last year, it pointed out that because the Edge controller design contains more functions, the battery is smaller, so that the battery life is only 5 to 10 hours, but the specific battery life also depends on the user’s use intensity.

Source: gizmodo

unwire.hk Create pages: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

