Alessandro Florenzi, AC Milan defender born in 1991, European Champion with the Italian national team and Italian Champion with the Rossoneri, spoke to Charles Pellegatti in the exclusive Q&A of StarCasinò Sport, the Official Partner of AC Milan sports entertainment site.

What Florenzi said

The chat with the Rossoneri journalist began with very close current events and the Champions League, which had entered the hot phase: the round of 16 against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Florenzi, a player with a unique charisma and a locker room man loved by all, recently returned to the team and was unable to be on the pitch in the first leg: «The boys put in an important performance, a performance that the whole group needed. We’ve had some tough times. The team played a sumptuous game, the return will be coming soon and we have to work even harder to continue this dream».

The Rossoneri full-back – who was in the pits for a long time due to an injury – returned to training with the group for a few days and commented on his difficult period as follows: «It’s an injury that you rarely see in this sport. The first few weeks weren’t easy, I was very discouraged. There were some moments where I wanted to drop everything: I closed myself off, surrounded by the affection of my family – the most important thing for me – which helped me get out of the mental loop. Then when I saw the pitch again and the ball, the desire to start again came back».

The objectives

Now the head is focused on the objectives of this season, with the run-up to Napoli which is becoming increasingly difficult, given the almost perfect path of the Neapolitan team. On the goals to be achieved between now and June, Florenzi underlined: «We started with the aim of winning the Scudetto, that of the second star. Of course there are also opponents: if Napoli continues at this pace, we’d be the first to compliment him. Then we set ourselves the second goal: qualification for the next Champions League. We will do everything to relive evenings like the one with Tottenham.”

The coach of the leading Campania team is an old acquaintance of his, given that Luciano Spalletti was his coach at Rome: «I have a positive memory of Spalletti. I have a lot of respect for the man and for the coach. Napoli’s secret lies in having a coach capable of making the players express themselves fully».

Words of praise also for his current coach, Stefano Pioli: «I grew up with him, he taught me to bring out the best in me in every training session. He encourages you with words and with looks ».

During the interview with Carlo Pellegatti, Alessandro Florenzi expressed his appreciation for the talents of two Italian players: «The player who fascinates me the most in Europe? Marco Verratti, when he is well everything turns differently. The volley? I think I’m good at volleying, but there’s someone better than me: Fabio Quagliarella, a fantastic player from many points of view and for this aspect he’s the best of all. But I’ll tell you where the legend of my volley comes from…».