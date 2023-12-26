I would name Nedvěd right away, let him choose the coach, Kubík is clear. Who is he voting for?

He has experience like few others. During a rich career he also played in Italy, France, Germany and the United States. He worked as an assistant coach in the USA both with the Olympic team and with the national team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. International football player Luboš Kubík (59) now has a hard time understanding that the Czech national team is still without a coach. “I take it very badly! I think it’s too late now that we don’t have a coach,” says the man who, as a player with the national team, reached the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup and the final of the 1996 European Championship.

