Ibra looks like a ninja: he has the usual stage presence and for one evening he is dressed in black. He crosses a room, he sits on a sofa and talks. He talks about fashion, about Milan, about his knee that took away the feeling of running on a lawn. He speaks with the air of one who feels in control of everything. At one point, Zlatan Ibrahimovic stops and says, “I am arrogance, zero fear”, as if the world hadn’t understood it, after two books, 23 championships, over 500 goals. Zlatan is in Milan, in the Porta Nuova area, and is at the Dsquared2 store to present his second capsule collection “Black on Black”, a limited collection created in collaboration with the stylists Dean and Dan Caten.