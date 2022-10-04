Home Sports Ibrahimovic in the cast of the series on Verdone, produced by De Laurentiis
Sports

Ibrahimovic in the cast of the series on Verdone, produced by De Laurentiis

by admin
Ibrahimovic in the cast of the series on Verdone, produced by De Laurentiis

The Swede will be in the cast of series number 2 on Carlo Verdone, produced by the president of Napoli

In the end Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed for Aurelio De Laurentiis, but not to play for Napoli, as it seemed it might have happened a few years ago. At the time, with Ancelotti on the bench, the Azzurri management had seriously considered putting the Swede who was without a team under contract and there was also a principle of agreement, as he himself told in his biography. Then the exemption and the arrival of Gattuso change the cards on the table and Ibra goes to Milan.

Now, however, the collaboration is totally outside of football. The striker was in fact announced in the cast of “Vita da Carlo 2”, the second season of the series focused on Carlo Verdone which will be distributed on the Paramount + platform next year and will be produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis. In addition to Ibrahimovic, other big names in Italian cinema such as Christian De Sica, Gabriele Muccino, Claudia Gerini and the singer Sangiovanni were present.

Between cinema and TV

After all, it is nothing new to see Ibrahimovic involved in such a project. Also in 2023, “Asterix and Obelix: Il Regno di Mezzo” will be released, in which he plays the Roman legionnaire Caius Antivirus, acting alongside stars of the caliber of Marion Cotillard (Cleopatra) and Vincent Cassel (Julius Caesar). Last year, however, he accepted Amadeus’ proposal and was a guest on all five evenings of the 71st Sanremo Festival, a presence that was not reconfirmed in the last edition.

See also  Ibrahimovic refuses to hang up his boots: I won't give up and won't leave until I win the title for Milan – yqqlm

October 3 – 9:09 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Palladino wins “his” Genoese derby and Monza pays...

World Table Tennis Championship men’s team: Zhang Benzhi...

Ajax, Schreuder: “We know how to stop Kvara....

Verona-Udinese 1-2, Cioffi: “We wanted to win, that”...

Qatar 2022, Paris and 7 French cities boycott...

The Lakers officially announced the injury report: There...

Verona-Udinese / Sottil enjoying the moment: “Great merit...

Inter-Barça, Inzaghi focuses on Correa

Equal to Beto and Bijol in the recovery,...

Verona-Udinese 1-2: Doig, Beto and Bijol al 93′

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy