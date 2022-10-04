The Swede will be in the cast of series number 2 on Carlo Verdone, produced by the president of Napoli

In the end Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed for Aurelio De Laurentiis, but not to play for Napoli, as it seemed it might have happened a few years ago. At the time, with Ancelotti on the bench, the Azzurri management had seriously considered putting the Swede who was without a team under contract and there was also a principle of agreement, as he himself told in his biography. Then the exemption and the arrival of Gattuso change the cards on the table and Ibra goes to Milan.

Now, however, the collaboration is totally outside of football. The striker was in fact announced in the cast of “Vita da Carlo 2”, the second season of the series focused on Carlo Verdone which will be distributed on the Paramount + platform next year and will be produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis. In addition to Ibrahimovic, other big names in Italian cinema such as Christian De Sica, Gabriele Muccino, Claudia Gerini and the singer Sangiovanni were present.

Between cinema and TV — After all, it is nothing new to see Ibrahimovic involved in such a project. Also in 2023, “Asterix and Obelix: Il Regno di Mezzo” will be released, in which he plays the Roman legionnaire Caius Antivirus, acting alongside stars of the caliber of Marion Cotillard (Cleopatra) and Vincent Cassel (Julius Caesar). Last year, however, he accepted Amadeus’ proposal and was a guest on all five evenings of the 71st Sanremo Festival, a presence that was not reconfirmed in the last edition. See also Ibrahimovic refuses to hang up his boots: I won't give up and won't leave until I win the title for Milan – yqqlm

October 3 – 9:09 pm

