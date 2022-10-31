The Milan striker granted an interview to Canal + talking about his experience at PSG and the Rossoneri world

The usual Ibra. Bully, never banal, straightforward and direct. “France? Everything has collapsed since I left ”. The Swede said it with the smile of someone who wants to keep the character, but underneath he thinks it seriously. Canal + joined the Swede at Milanello for a chat about the Rossoneri world, his experience at PSG and the present. At the moment he is still recovering from the knee operation, he is expected to return to the field in February 2023.

DIO — Canal + has released a small preview of the interview on its social channels. “Since I left France the level has dropped – said Ibra – There is nothing to talk about”. Zlatan played in Paris from 2012 to 2016: 156 goals in 180 games and 12 trophies won. “France needs me, I don’t need France. Even if there are players like Mbappé, Neymar or Messi it doesn’t help you. This is because you have no God ”. Obviously God would be him. The usual Ibra.

WITHDRAW — A few days ago Zlatan, 41, also spoke to CNN: “As long as I am at that level I will continue to play to see how far I can go. As long as I can produce results, I will still be in the field. The day I slow down, I want the people around me to be honest. At that point I’ll be realistic ”.

