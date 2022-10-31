Home Sports Ibrahimovic on France: “Everything has collapsed since I left”
Sports

Ibrahimovic on France: “Everything has collapsed since I left”

by admin
Ibrahimovic on France: “Everything has collapsed since I left”

The Milan striker granted an interview to Canal + talking about his experience at PSG and the Rossoneri world

The usual Ibra. Bully, never banal, straightforward and direct. “France? Everything has collapsed since I left ”. The Swede said it with the smile of someone who wants to keep the character, but underneath he thinks it seriously. Canal + joined the Swede at Milanello for a chat about the Rossoneri world, his experience at PSG and the present. At the moment he is still recovering from the knee operation, he is expected to return to the field in February 2023.

DIO

Canal + has released a small preview of the interview on its social channels. “Since I left France the level has dropped – said Ibra – There is nothing to talk about”. Zlatan played in Paris from 2012 to 2016: 156 goals in 180 games and 12 trophies won. “France needs me, I don’t need France. Even if there are players like Mbappé, Neymar or Messi it doesn’t help you. This is because you have no God ”. Obviously God would be him. The usual Ibra.

WITHDRAW

A few days ago Zlatan, 41, also spoke to CNN: “As long as I am at that level I will continue to play to see how far I can go. As long as I can produce results, I will still be in the field. The day I slow down, I want the people around me to be honest. At that point I’ll be realistic ”.

October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 12:02)

See also  Serie A-Calabria strikes Leo and AC Milan 3-2 Atlanta_Du Wan

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Davis Cup: Atp, Itf and Kosmos agreement starting...

Inter, new stop for Lukaku: no Bayern, at...

Lazio, Immobile: “I’m fine, I hope to play...

Inter, the keys to rebirth. Now dreaming is...

Fear is ninety: that’s why we love the...

WTT World Cup final: Sun Yingsha wins women’s...

Margot Robbie Amsterdam, circus school, surfing: all the...

Jokic 23+14 Westbrook 18 points, Zhan Mei scored...

Record on record for Verstappen in Mexico. Matte...

Papa Fagioli tells Nicolò: “Juve, tennis, Morata and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy