Ibrahimovic says “Ciao” ​​to football

Superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced the end of his career. “The moment has come to say ‘Ciao’ to football,” said the 41-year-old, visibly touched, over the stadium microphone on Sunday evening in Milan’s Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. The striker was bid farewell to his last club AC Milan in a small ceremony following a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in the final Serie A matchday.

Read more …