Home » Ibrahimovic says “Ciao” ​​to football
Sports

Ibrahimovic says “Ciao” ​​to football

by admin
Ibrahimovic says “Ciao” ​​to football

Superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced the end of his career. “The moment has come to say ‘Ciao’ to football,” said the 41-year-old, visibly touched, over the stadium microphone on Sunday evening in Milan’s Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. The striker was bid farewell to his last club AC Milan in a small ceremony following a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in the final Serie A matchday.

Read more …

See also  Polisportivo, summit between the Dolomites and the Municipality. 3.7 million project to redo the stadium

You may also like

Scotland: McCrorie replaces Ralston; Cooper, Souttar & Patterson...

Tuesday’s gossip: Gundogan, Kane, Maddison, Ugarte, Caicedo, Mac...

Olympia: Fronts in the ÖOC dispute continue to...

The Yangtze River Delta Water Sports Festival kicks...

Ainge: I don’t think there is anyone in...

«If it was for Mino, I continued, because...

the organization of the Ile-de-France hospital system should...

The intangible cultural heritage hometown welcomes the Asian...

Ferrari, Leclerc demolishes the SF-23: “We are inconsistent”....

Jim Hines, the first athlete to run the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy