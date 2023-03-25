The winners of the regular round, Bozen Südtirol Alperia and the spusu Vienna Capitals, were stingy with goals in the Eiswelle Bozen, which was filled with over 4,500 fans. The Italians eventually won 2-1 after extra time. The second game in the “Best of seven” series will take place on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) in Vienna.

Salzburg, coming out of a ten-day break due to their sweep against Fehervar, soon took over after an ambitious KAC start and never gave up. Scorer Peter Schneider’s 1-0 in the 16th minute was deserved thanks to several great opportunities. In the middle section, Troy Bourke (26th) and Benjamin Nissner (30th / PP) followed up for the game-determining “bulls”. KAC only gained momentum in the final phase of the third, but Salzburg goalie Atte Tolvanen was not to be overcome.

Haudum scores a consolation goal for KAC

On the other side, Sebastian Dahm had to get behind him for the fourth time shortly after the start of the final third, Peter Hochkofler (42nd) scored with a majority. Paul Huber scored the third power play goal in a row to make it 5-0 (46′). Lukas Haudum (52′) also scored a consolation goal for Klagenfurt with one man more on the ice. The second game of the semi-final series against the record champion takes place on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) in Klagenfurt.

In Bolzano it took until the middle third before the first goal was scored. Nikolaus Hartl gave the Capitals the lead in the 30th minute. Just four and a half minutes later, Brad McClure (34′) equalized for the home side. In the final phase of the last third, the Viennese celebrated a goal by Jeremy Gregoire too early. The supposed 2:1 was not given due to a goalkeeper disability. In the fourth minute of overtime, Dustin Gazley ensured the South Tyrolean victory.

Win2day ICE Hockey League, semi-finals, first day of play

Freitag:

Salzburg – KAC 5:1

(1:0 2:0 2:1)

Goals: Schneider (16th), Bourke (26th), Nissner (30th / PP), Hochkofler (42nd / PP), P. Huber (46th / PP) and Haudum (52nd / PP)

Penalty minutes: 6 or 10

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 1:0

Bozen – Vienna 2:1 n. V.

(0:0 1:1 0:0 – 1:0)

Goals: McClure (34′), Gazley (64′) and Hartl (30′)

Penalty minutes: 2 or 2

Stand in der „Best of seven“-Serie: 1:0