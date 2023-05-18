Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany rewarded against Denmark

Status: 05/18/2023 10:38 p.m

After three unfortunate defeats, Germany clinched their first win at the Ice Hockey World Championships against Denmark.

With the 6: 4 (0: 1, 3: 1, 3: 2) on Thursday (05/18/2023), the DEB team kept the chance of entering the quarterfinals. “It’s very good. Mentally, emotionally – it also makes recovery easier,” said national coach Harold Kreis, relieved.

Less than a week after the start of the World Cup, the German team had the first final in front of their chest: After the three defeats against Sweden (0:1), the USA (2:3) and Finland (3:4) it was clear: only with a win Germany still has a chance of a place in the top four in the group stage and a place in the quarter-finals that had previously been announced as a target.

But Denmark got off to a better start and almost got their reward. However, Frederik Strom got an air hole just before the goal and thus saved Germany from falling behind early (2′). If the DEB team was lucky at that moment, it was missing a little later, as so often in the tournament. Moritz Seider tried it from a tight angle and outwitted goalkeeper Frederik Dichow – but the puck only hit the crossbar (4th).

Müller’s shin shocks Germany

And even at 0:1 luck was lacking again: Nicklas Jensen shot quite harmlessly from the blue line, Matthias Lassen deflected clearly next to the German goal, but the puck bounced off Moritz Müller’s shin into the net (6th). For the fourth time in the fourth game, the opponent scored the first goal.

As a result, the team of national coach Harold Kreis went offensive and stormed to equalize. But Dichow parried twice against Leon Gawanke (13th/18th) and defused the best chances in the first third.

Germany turns the game in 116 seconds

In the second half, however, Dichow was also a big factor in Germany turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for the third time in a row – they also managed to do so against the USA and Finland. After the DEB team had already missed a number of top chances, John-Jason Peterka surprised the Danish goalkeeper with a flick that slipped into the goal under the leg guards (30′). 116 seconds later the puck was back in the goal, Alexander Ehl scored after Dichow let a simple lob from Moritz Müller bounce off the center line (32′).

The leadership was more than deserved. The game took place almost exclusively in the Danish third. It was significant that it was only after more than twelve minutes in the second half that a shot was fired at the German goal. In contrast, Dichow remained under constant fire even after the opening goal. And so there was also the third German goal. After a strong pass from Marcel Noebels, Moritz Müller made it 3-1 for Germany (38′).

Germany’s Nico Sturm on the puck

Completely unnecessary, however, that 22 seconds before the final siren the puck was in the German goal again. Again it was a deflected shot, this time Oliver Lauridsen’s skate provided the Danish goal (40′).

Germany can take the lead

This moment created a lot of momentum for Denmark. The Scandinavians started the final section offensively, in the first few minutes DEB goalie Mathias Niederberger had to intervene several times. But Germany had the greatest opportunity. Samuel Soramies forced Dichow to make a strong save from close range (44′), and the Danish goalkeeper was there shortly afterwards against Peterka in the near corner (46′).

After the sluggish first third and the one-sided second round, a very fast-paced game developed with two very offensive teams and many goal scenes. And the next team to succeed were the Danes again. Nick Olesen served Christian Wejse directly in front of the German goal and the striker pushed the puck over the line with his backhand to make it 3:3 (55th).

Again a Müller meets for Germany

Instead of being shocked, the DEB team hit back. Immediately after a face-off, Jonas Müller pulled away from the blue line and also benefited from an unfortunate action by Dichow (56′). It was the renewed lead for Germany and the chance to keep the chance of the quarter-finals with the first win of the tournament.

And it succeeded. 64 seconds before the end, Noebels hit the empty Danish goal to make it 5:3 (59th) and thus decided the game. So it was clear: After the three defeats against the top teams Sweden, USA and Finland, Germany solves the mandatory task against Denmark and averts the early group exit for the time being. Wejse’s goal to make it 4: 5 didn’t change anything (60th) – also because Nico Sturm scored the sixth German goal a few seconds later.

Already on Friday (05/19/2023, 7:20 p.m.) the DEB team has to improve against Austria.