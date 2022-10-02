PAVIA

Tomorrow at Fortunati (3.30 pm) Gavirate arrives at Fortunati, a team with which the Azzurri fought for salvation last season. The reconfirmed technical Cristian Caon is entrusted with an average young group. In Pavia the most experienced player will be absent, Andrea Broggini, a defender born in 1989, sent off Wednesday afternoon in the midweek match, drawn 1-1 at Vergiate. Still in the back department, the Argentine Maximiliano breaking latest news is one of the other most representative elements of Gavirate. The other Argentine Esteban Selpa was included in attack, winner of the 2020-21 championship of Excellence with Omar Albertini’s Alcione. Gavirate should present themselves with the usual 4-3-3, attacking trident formed by Lercara-Selpa-Marcaletti while in defense the young Cameroonian Eboa could be paired with breaking latest news instead of Broggini. So far the Gavirate roadmap is two wins, as many draws and one defeat, the home one suffered by the Oltrepo for 0-1; Caon’s team got 5 of its 8 points away from home, with a 1-2 by Sesto Calende and the draws with Binasco (0-0) and Vergiatese (1-1). At home, success with Magenta for 2-1.

A renewed Vergiatese

Second consecutive home round for Vogherese, but tomorrow she will play behind closed doors with Vergiatese. This morning the Rossoneri team will carry out the traditional finishing at Parisi. In doubt for tomorrow’s game, there is the striker Bahirov, struggling with a knee inflammation, which will be carefully evaluated. In front of the Voghe, there is a deeply renewed Vergiatese compared to last season. The grenade team, led by Sergio Galeazzi, former coach of Verbano, collected 4 points in the standings and in the last round drew (1-1) with Gavirate.

Among the top signings of the summer market, Miguel Medina stands out, a 29-year-old Paraguayan striker, now with 3 goals. Medina, when he was very young, had been hired by Udinese, then he wandered for a long time, also passing through Perugia in C; last year, with the Gallipoli shirt (Apulian excellence), he scored 16 goals. The Vergiatese squad was further strengthened in September, with three grafts. In fact, two under players arrived, both born in 2003, the goalkeeper Michael Donato, who had started the season with the Oltrepo and the midfielder Matteo Bettini, from the Legnano national juniores; The staff of Mr. Galeazzi was then reinforced with the purchase of Ivan Moran, a 30-year-old Argentine defender, coming from Atletico Uri, a Sardinian team that plays in Serie D.

Cantù, iron defense

The best attack against the best defense in Group A of Excellence will be in front of the Broni Town Hall tomorrow (3.30 pm). The Oltrepo (10 goals scored, 6 at home and 4 away) and the newly promoted Castello Città di Cantù (rescued by the Promotion to be exact) who, on the other hand, did not collect even a goal. In the standings, the gap is only one length: red and white 12 points, yellow and blue 11.

The Castello Città di Canù has just returned from an undertaking. On Wednesday, in the midweek round valid for the advance of the 16th first leg, he placed a super shot away, going to win in Besozzo, on the pitch of the strong and favorite for the final victory, Verbano, thanks to the decisive goal by Wachira at 23 ‘of the second half. The midfielder (2004), is one of the three scorers of the team: the others are the midfielder Romano (2 goals) and the striker Pappalardo (3 goals) who last year with 23 goals in the promotion, led the team. Canturina in third final place (56), in Group A of the Promotion, instead largely won by the Solbiatese. Cantù is unbeaten away (scoring only one goal compared to the 5 scored at home), where, prior to the match against Verbano (0-1), they caught two results in white (0-0 draws) in that of Voghera and Magenta. In the ranks of Brianza, a former Varzi 1916 midfielder, the young Federico Ranzetti (2002), plays. –

