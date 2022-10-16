Original title: Premier League – Pickford sent some Kane to score Tottenham 2-0 Everton

At 0:30 a.m. on October 16th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur played against Everton at home. In the first half, neither side failed to break the opponent’s goal, and the two teams drew 0-0 at halftime; in the second half, Kane scored the first goal for Tottenham, and Hojbjer scored another goal before stoppage time to seal the victory. 2-0 win over Everton at home.

At the beginning of the game, in the 6th minute, Perisic made a cross from the left, and Richarlison’s attack from the back point missed a bit. In the 9th minute, Tottenham got a free kick from the left in the frontcourt, and Sun Xingmin directly took the penalty and hit the wall. In the 12th minute, Mo Pai elbowed Dell in the face, and the referee showed Mo Pai a yellow card.

In the 20th minute, Romero sent a direct pass to the penalty area to find Richarlison, and Pickford attacked in advance to get the ball. In the 22nd minute, Ben Davis made a cross and Kane took a long shot from outside the penalty area. The ball was blocked from the bottom line. Then Tottenham took a tactical corner kick and passed it to the penalty area to be cleared. In the 23rd minute, Tottenham had a chance to counterattack. After getting the ball on the right side of the front court, he hit the goal from a small angle, and the ball was much higher.

In the 25th minute, Ben Davis made a cross and was cleared not far, and Hoibel hit the goal slightly wide. In the 30th minute, Onana made the ball on the right, Coleman’s follow-up shot was blocked, and then Everton took a corner kick and Tarkovsky headed the goal. In the 31st minute, Perisic made a cross, and Kane followed up with a small angle shot and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 37th minute, Bentancur knocked down Gray in defense and received a yellow card. In the 40th minute, Kane scored the ball in the middle, and Richarlison’s long shot from the left was blocked by the defender. In the 43rd minute, Onana got the ball from the left in the frontcourt and broke into the penalty area and hit the goal a little higher. 2 minutes of stoppage time in the first half, Kane got the ball from the left in stoppage time, and Richarlison followed up and hit the goal a lot higher.

At the end of the half, the two sides temporarily drew 0-0.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 47th minute, Perisic sent an oblique pass from the left, and the ball was cleared out of the baseline by the defender in advance. In the 51st minute, Richarlison had a leg discomfort during running, and he was replaced by Bisoma due to injury. In the 54th minute, Gueye raised his foot too high when he shoveled Hoiber, and the referee showed him a yellow card.

In the 59th minute, Tottenham took the lead! Doherty got the ball on the right side of the penalty area and kicked the goal. Pickford first saved and let go, and then he brought down Kane who was about to make a supplementary shot. The referee decisively awarded a penalty kick! Kane made a personal penalty and Pickford was out of reach. Tottenham led Everton 1-0. This was also Kane’s fifth consecutive Premier League game.

In the 65th minute, Tottenham conducted continuous transmission in the frontcourt. Sun Xingmin took a long shot from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball was blocked. In the 70th minute, Romero sent a through ball outside the penalty area. Kane got the ball near the penalty spot and turned and hit the goal directly. The ball was picked up by Pickford. In the 74th minute, Tottenham had a chance to counterattack. Bi Soma made a steal and then made a diagonal pass to Kane. The latter dribbled the ball into the penalty area and hit the goal on the left. In the 81st minute, Miklenko got a yellow card for knocking down Doherty.

In the 86th minute, Tottenham expanded their lead! In the counterattack opportunity, Bentancur made a cross from the right, Hoiberg got the ball slightly adjusted and then kicked and shot, the ball changed direction slightly and flew to the goal! Tottenham sealed the victory 2-0.

5 minutes of stoppage time in the second half. In the 91st minute, Perisic got the ball from the left side of the frontcourt and rushed into the penalty area. Then he kicked and hit the goal. The ball was cleared by the defender. In the 93rd minute, Tottenham made a series of three, Kane, Doherty, and Bentancur were replaced by Lucas Jr., Skip and Spencer.

The end of the game, Tottenham 2-0 Everton

Lineups for both teams:

Tottenham Hotspur: 1-Lori, 17-Christian Romero (87 minutes 6 Da Vinson-Sanchez), 15-Der, 33-Davis, 2-Doherty (93rd) Minutes 4-Skip), 5-Hojber, 30-Bentancur (24-Spencer in the 93rd minute), 14-Perisic, 7-Sun Xingmin, 9-Richardson ( 52 minutes 38-Bissoma), 10-Kane (93 minutes 27-Lucas-Moura)

Everton: 1-Pickford, 23-Coleman (37-James Garner in the 67th minute), 30-Coady, 2-Tarkowski, 19-Mikorenko, 7-Mike Neil, 8-Amadou-Onana, 27-Geye (33-Rondong in the 81st minute), 17-Iwobi, 11-Grey, 20-Mopai (9-Kalvert- in the 67th minute) Lewin)

（Kola）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: