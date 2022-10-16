[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 15, 2022]AKIRA (Ryohei Kurosawa), a member of Japan’s “Wandering Brothers”, married Taiwan’s first model Lin Chi-ling in 2019, and announced that she had won Lin’er on New Year’s Eve this year. He, who was awarded the title of “National Brother-in-law”, spent the Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan with his wife and son not long ago. On the 14th, it was his first appearance on stage since he was promoted to be a father. As soon as he opened his mouth, he showed his Chinese and exclaimed: “Being a father is very happy and won’t be tired!”

On the 14th, AKIRA said in Chinese as soon as he appeared at Taipei 101: “Hello everyone, I’m AKIRA from EXILE. I haven’t seen you for a long time. I’m very happy that today is the first public event in Taiwan, thank you!” He also said that his wife, Lin Zhiling, works for him. He is “very grateful” for taking care of his family when he is busy.

AKIRA, who said that he likes Taiwan very much, said that he regards Taipei as his second home. He hopes to have more opportunities to work in Taiwan and spend more time with his family. He also said that Taiwan is “very suitable for my body structure”. The Japanese food was well done and he was very impressed.

AKIRA, who is also the leader of EXILE, said when asked about his married life that he is currently focusing on his family and children, and is happy to help his current life score “100 points”. He believes that he should be responsible for everything and be perfect. In the future, he will allocate time accurately, and will especially “leave time for his family”.

When Lin Zhiling attended an event recently, she was asked if Da S (Xu Xiyuan) and Gu Junye Feng Tou Zhengjian were worried that AKIRA’s style would be taken away by “new national brother-in-law” Gu Junye, Lin Chiling responded: “Don’t worry! My husband will not be Just grab it!” The audience laughed.

This time, AKIRA was also asked, do you think the title of “national brother-in-law” was taken away by Gu Junye, who is already synonymous with a good man and a good husband? He said that this title reflects the goodwill of the media and does not feel that it has been taken away. He wished Da S and Gu Junye happiness, “I think they are a very happy couple.”

(Editor-in-charge: Ye Ping)

