Finally Sunday! Ideal Bari plays against Grottaglie one of the most awaited matches of group B of the Apulian first category championship. In fact, the leaders arrive at the “Lovero” with its following of organized supporters, one of the few in the category that is more structured and capable of going beyond the borders of their own province.

The “Lovero” does not have a real guest sector, so they settle in a corner of the stadium and even if a certain parochialism still reigns between the provinces of Bari and Taranto, there is no one between the two opposing fans today ridicule, insult or provocation.

Among the pieces on display, the one (with sunglasses) dedicated to the recently deceased brother of typhoid makes its first appearance, to whom the sector is also named, now informally called “Gradinata Vito Lovecchio”.

The guests, about twenty units, gather behind their “Grottagliesi” and “Baldi Giovani” patches and with the waving of flags and lighting of smoke bombs, they begin supporting their colors with choirs and clapping.

Ideal support today reaches unexpected levels, in the steps behind their banners there are about a hundred ultras cheering their colors and the eleven on the pitch, in a crescendo favored and also stimulated by the presence of a host of fans from all over the world. respect, which is felt in flashes given the number but which in any case does its part.

Torches and smoke bombs embellish the match in the stands from a choreographic point of view, while the one on the field, after the initial advantage of the hosts, ends with a 2 to 4 victory for Grottaglie, who thus remain first in the standings by two points ahead of the second and with the finish line now only five more races away.

Very Chinni