Of Salvatore Riggio

The Neapolitan coach did not like what happened to Maradona in the Napoli-Milan championship. Shortly before a question and answer between the Certaldo coach and the Sky commentator: Kim’s gesture? So what about Leao breaking the flag?

It was a rather heated post-race that of Luciano Spalletti, embittered by the defeat at San Siro against Milan in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It was a game full of emotions and tension, amplified by the red card for a second yellow card remedied by Anguissa and from yellow for protests to Kim. Both will miss the return match on 18 April at Diego Armando Maradona due to suspension. And there was a spat between the Certaldo technician and Paolo Di Canio, today commentator on Sky Sporton the matter. The ex Lazio stigmatized the behavior of the two players, who according to him could have had a different attitude and avoided yellow cards: Let’s look at Zielinski’s yellow card and the one he didn’t give Krunic. Let’s talk about the flag: there is no more striking gesture than this. You who talk about Kim’s striking gestures, let’s go teach children around the world that if you play football you can break the flag, said the Napoli coach in reference to the kick given to the flag by Raphael Leo in the 26th minute after failing to score the lead at the end of a superlative personal action.

I have nothing to digest. I would have liked a yellow card for Krunic, but I’m not talking about the referee. Commenting after games wasted time, there’s no going back. We had a great attitude, I complimented the team on what we saw on the pitch. The game was what we had to do, what I expected them to do. Well done guys – he continued Spalletti -. Absences? Any absence at this point becomes heavy. But we also have players who can make up for all of this, it’s been like this throughout the season otherwise we wouldn’t have achieved what we’ve done so far. Finally: The climate in which we played the home game is stuff that I will never be able to explain to myself, incredible stuff. We come here, have you heard the stadium as it was tonight? We play at home and we dispute among ourselves and we hear only a thousand Milan fans and we don’t hear our stadium, which is called Diego Armando Maradona, who doesn’t support the team, incredible stuff. If it happens on the return leg, I’ll leave the bench and go home, explains the Napoli coach in reference to what happened on 2 April in the league. See also A complete failure of the referees! Sad, unacceptable, Grandfather is angry

In general, Napoli didn’t like referee Kovacs’ handling of cards. Arbitrage never seen. They made many fouls and were never booked. To all of us, got angry Diamond. Cos, envy, of Lorenzo: I don’t know why he warned me. Before the match he had said that only the captain could speak. it was a particular management of the cards. However, let’s not talk about the referees, we have put the right attitude on the field and let’s think about the match. The return leg has already begun.