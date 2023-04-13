Home News Councilor Tatiana López does not “get off the bus” in her political claim
News

Councilor Tatiana López does not “get off the bus” in her political claim

by admin
Councilor Tatiana López does not “get off the bus” in her political claim

In previous days, a false survey caused a stir in the political environment of the department, specifically in Pereira and its metropolitan area, since this type of “play” continues to be presented and surely with greater frequency between now and October. Now it turns out that apparently some pre-candidates for mayor of Dosquebradas, with the support of […]

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Li Xi presided over the meeting Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

You may also like

La Dolorosa celebrates its patron saint festivities –...

Learn how to care for your senior dog

Berlusconi, tomorrow the next medical bulletin – Lombardy

$227 million to increase productivity and build resilience...

Marsiaj in Urso, Gigafactory in Turin and Hydrogen...

A new scholarship for African comedians through funding...

Military reinforce Ecuadorian province after massacre

14-year-old robbery on school bus, arrested by the...

Le Potentiel: “The National Assembly offers itself the...

Garzón’s new hospital continues to see

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy