Igor Tudor (OM) after elimination from the Cup: "Annecy had a great match"
Igor Tudor (OM) after elimination from the Cup: "Annecy had a great match"

Igor Tudor, OM coach, after elimination in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France against Annecy (2-2, 6-7 on pens) “It’s a great disappointment, a great sadness. We are coming out of a competition where we eliminated PSG and Rennes, it’s madness. Apart from a few details, I’m having a little trouble explaining this at the moment. There is no break, just great sadness. I don’t think the players underestimated the opponent. Annecy played a great match, at a level that I never imagined for an L2 team. On our side, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. Our flaws came out. Taking two goals at home is not justifiable. And in front, we couldn’t tell the difference. They defended themselves tooth and nail, we had a post, chances, a missed penalty… They gave their all and they succeeded. Clearly, when you go out against an L2, it’s because you did badly. We believed in it, we are disappointed. »

Laurent Guyot, Annecy coach : “We believed in it but it’s a bit like the history of the Coupe de France when there is such a difference in level at the start. We are promoted, we had to believe in it by making the smartest match possible and seeing how the boys were going to manage the atmosphere. We were able to seize our chance at the start of the second period. Then the equalizer should not act on the mind and you have to be strong for the shots on goal. I’m happy for the players, many are discovering L2 and have had chaotic journeys. It is their state of mind that is rewarded. We will enjoy the time on the bus to get home but we receive Metz on Saturday and we have to get support. In any case, it’s strong, what kiff! We do this job for that. It’s amazing to be in atmospheres like that. In the semi-finals, I would like to receive but it is the case of the four teams. Let’s stay humble and keep working. »

