Laurent Guyot, Annecy coach : “We believed in it but it’s a bit like the history of the Coupe de France when there is such a difference in level at the start. We are promoted, we had to believe in it by making the smartest match possible and seeing how the boys were going to manage the atmosphere. We were able to seize our chance at the start of the second period. Then the equalizer should not act on the mind and you have to be strong for the shots on goal. I’m happy for the players, many are discovering L2 and have had chaotic journeys. It is their state of mind that is rewarded. We will enjoy the time on the bus to get home but we receive Metz on Saturday and we have to get support. In any case, it’s strong, what kiff! We do this job for that. It’s amazing to be in atmospheres like that. In the semi-finals, I would like to receive but it is the case of the four teams. Let’s stay humble and keep working. »