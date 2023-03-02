The infections of Covid-19 are week maintained the downward trend. In the week of February 19 to 25, 2023, the Ministry of Health reported 625 new cases, which represents 64 less than the week immediately before, when there were 689.

It should be noted that deaths due to this disease have also been declining. This week the INS (National Institute of Health) registered 5, being 7 less than the week of 2 to 17 of the same month.

Bogotá continues to be the city with the most infections with (113), followed by Antioquia with (21), Valle (13), and Santander (11). The rest of the departments register less than 9 cases. It should be noted that the Capital, to date, accumulates 1,875,050 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

In this sense, Colombia reached 6,360,089 confirmed cases, of which 6,183,658 have recovered. In other words, 142,629 have died.

In the weekly report, from the Ministry of Health, it is evident that the department of Valle registered the highest number of deaths (2), while Antioquia, Santander and Bogotá each had one death.

The decrease in mortality from respiratory complications, associated with covid-19, is directly related to advances in vaccination. In this sense, the Ministry informed that a vaccination certificate will be requested from travelers; however, the entity recommends keeping it in good condition.

Similarly, the Ministry of Health reported that it will suspend the generation of the digital certificate with QR verification and the certificate approved with the European Union through the Mi Vacuna platform.