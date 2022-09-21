Calabria: 580 new infections and one death

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 580 new infections are registered (out of 3,667 swabs carried out), +1,019 healed and 1 dead (for a total of 2,996 deaths). The bulletin also records -440 currently positive, -2 hospitalizations (for a total of 120) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 6).

Puglia: 814 cases and one death, 10% of the tests

There are 851 new cases of coronavirus in Puglia out of 8,093 daily tests performed, with an incidence of 10%. One is the registered victim. Of the 10,337 people currently positive, 109 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 122) and 9 in intensive care (yesterday nine). This is the distribution by province of the new cases: Bari 320; Bat 53; Brindisi 91; Foggia 87; Lecce 177; Taranto 68. There are 14 residents outside the region, four of whom are from an undefined province.

Today in Abruzzo there are 700 new positives

There are 700 positive cases of Covid recorded today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 551,869. The death toll of patients does not register new cases and remains stable at 3,659. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The number of positive cases also includes 520,657 discharged / healed (+818 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo are 27,553 (-118 compared to yesterday). Of these, 120 patients (+10 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 1 (-1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 1407 molecular swabs were performed (2,475,932 in total since the start of the emergency) and 3,499 antigen tests (4,321,344).

Agenas: intensive care unit employment at 5%, two Regions over 15%

In the last 24 hours in Italy, the percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients in hospital wards has stopped at 5% (a year ago it was 7%) and the regions that exceed the alert threshold of 15% remain Umbria (16 %) and Valle d’Aosta (19%). Nationwide, the percentage of intensive care units employed is also stable at 2% compared to 6% exactly one year ago and all regions are well below 10%.

The data relating to 20 September, processed by the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), reveal a picture of substantial stability with respect to parameters indicative of the impact of the pandemic on health structures. The percentage in medical (or non-critical) hospital wards occupied by Covid-19, compared to the previous day, drops in 5 regions: Marche (5%), Molise (3%), Autonomous Province of Bolzano (8%), Sardinia (4%), Umbria (16%). It grows in 4 regions and autonomous provinces: Calabria (13%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (9%), the Autonomous Province of Trento (9%), Valle d’Aosta (19%). On the other hand, it is stable in the remaining 12 regions: Abruzzo (8%), Basilicata (6%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (7%), Lazio (5%), Liguria (8%), Lombardy (5%) ), Puglia (4%), Sicily (6%), Piedmont (4%), Tuscany (3%), Veneto (4%).