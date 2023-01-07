The presenter’s lawyer explains how her client was unaware of her husband’s money movements and denies the allegations that it was she who spread the news about the anti-money laundering checks on the accounts of the former Roma champion

Ilary Blasi goes on the counterattack. In the days in which Francesco Totti’s image is injured by the indiscretions concerning his passion for gambling – which his friends attribute to real gambling addiction – the showgirl distances himself from the situation in a double way, and she does with a note from the lawyer Alessandro Simeone, the lawyer who also assists her in the separation cause. First of all, you point out that you knew nothing of the money movements brought to light by credit institutions such as Sos (Suspicious Operation Reports), with transfers to and from abroad. Secondly, you specify that the inferences about your possible involvement as the source of the media leaks are completely out of place.

Inferences — “With regard to the allegations made by some media, the lawyer Alessandro Simeone, in the interest of Mrs. Ilary Blasi – reads the note – specifies that his client knew nothing of the movements of money to and from abroad highlighted in the newspaper investigation The truth and reported as suspect by the competent bodies. It is therefore impossible that the news was leaked by Signora Blasi, as maliciously hypothesized in the clumsy attempt to involve her in events to which she is extraneous. On the other hand, the accounts reported belonged exclusively to Mr. Totti and his wife, with the trust that distinguishes any solid marriage relationship, never carried out any type of check on them”. An effective ending, which would suggest that the wife, unlike all the entourage of the former Roma captain, was not aware of the real impact that the passion for gambling had in her husband’s life (we are talking about movements of around three million euros ), a problem that many couples away from the world of the show, however, face together. See also Totti-Ilary, the Blasi in Tanzania with her children to protect them from gossip

Court hearing — In any case, with the first hearing for the separation scheduled for next month, it is logical to expect that each party – between associations and dissociations – will play their own game, also because Totti will also be on the matter next week, returning from a cruise in Central America , should speak. Note: timing. For a good consensual separation even ninety days may be enough, for a hard judicial separation even three years. Every man for himself.

