Illegal actions? PSG wants to complain about Mbappé against Real Madrid to FIFA

But why should FIFA deal with the agreement between Mbappé and the Spanish big club at all? There is a simple answer to that. The rules of the organization allow to discuss possible engagement after the end of the contract only with those players whose contract will expire in less than half a year. Otherwise, the interested party may only do so if the parent club, in this case PSG, gives the go-ahead. And that, of course, did not happen, given the desire of the reigning champion of France to sell Mbappé now.

In Paris, they came to the opinion that one of the best footballers of today and Real is already brewing some trouble, also due to the fact that Mbappé simply does not want to leave yet. He also rejected a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, which offered PSG an astronomical 300 million euros (about 7.25 billion crowns) to hire the fast-footed striker.

To be honest, Mbappé can’t be completely surprised. On the one hand, for a twenty-four-year-old footballer at the peak of his powers, Saudi Arabia is not exactly an ideal destination for football development, on the other hand, finances also play a role. According to the British portal Daily Mail, Mbappé, if he really waits a year and moves to Madrid as a free agent, will receive a hard-to-believe signing bonus of 160 million euros (approximately 3.8 billion crowns). This is a more than tempting offer, although it could mean that Mbappé will spend the following season on the bench, i.e. the stands, for his punishment at PSG.

But the French club is not losing hope and is trying to get rid of Mbappé. The aforementioned Al-Hilál is an insufficiently attractive destination for the player himself, the media also addressed a loan spell in Liverpool. However, Reds coach Jürgen Klopp himself strongly refuted the speculation. “We laughed about it. He is a great player, but the financial conditions do not suit us at all. I don’t like an interesting story, but as far as I know, it’s not based on the truth,” said the 56-year-old German.

Even London’s Chelsea are not hiding their interest in Mbappé, but even their efforts can fail due to the decision of the player himself, similar to what happened with Al-Hilal. Which PSG may also suspect, which is why they are planning to file a complaint directly with FIFA. But proving the agreement between Mbappé and Real will not be easy. This is also why the scenario that PSG will lose their jewel without receiving any money for it is getting a little more likely every day.

