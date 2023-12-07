Home » «I’m fine now, but check your coronary arteries» – Corriere TV
Sports

by admin
Chef Roberto Scarnecchia, former footballer of Falcao’s great Roma in the 1980s and Franco Baresi’s Milan, He talks on TikTok about the illness that struck him in Piazza Duomo in Milan on 3 December: «I was helped by an engaged couple, he was a doctor. I’m in hospital and they put a stent in me: it went well. There are many types of heart attacks, check your coronary arteries: you will lose two hours of time, but not your life.”
And he specifies that he is a person who leads a regular life, who eats healthily but that stress is a risk factor.

December 5, 2023 – Updated December 5, 2023, 6:43 pm

