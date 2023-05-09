Home » “Image”: Glasner farewell decided thing – sport.ORF.at
According to the German tabloid “Bild” on Monday, the separation of Eintracht Frankfurt and coach Oliver Glasner by the end of the season at the latest is a matter of fact, despite a contract that runs until 2024. The only question at the moment is whether Frankfurt and Upper Austria will separate before the cup final or only after the end of the season.

The club declined to comment on the report when asked. According to “Bild”, there should be a crisis talk between Glasner and sports director Markus Krösche in the coming days. It should be clarified when Glasner’s time on the Main ends.

Glasner, under whom Frankfurt won the Europa League last season and thus qualified for the Champions League for the first time, has been criticized after a mixed season. The Upper Austrian only drew internal criticism on Saturday after the 3-1 defeat against Hoffenheim with a rant towards a journalist. The club is in danger of falling short of all goals this season in the German Bundesliga, but still has a chance of winning the DFB Cup against RB Leipzig on June 3 in Berlin.

