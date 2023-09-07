Implementing “Simple, Safe, and Wonderful”: Ensuring the Success of Hangzhou Asian Games

Liu Jie Issues Order to Ensure Success of Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Daily News – In a recent development, Liu Jie, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, issued a general mobilization order to welcome the Asian Games in the city. Liu Jie emphasized the importance of fully implementing the requirements of “simple, safe, and exciting” to ensure the complete success of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The National Athletes Welcome Conference in Hangzhou was held on [DATE]. During the conference, Liu Jie highlighted the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on hosting the games. He stressed the importance of adhering to the “simple, safe, and exciting” requirements for hosting the Asian Games.

Yao Gaoyuan, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, presided over the meeting, with Li Huolin, Ma Weiguang, and other city leaders in attendance. Various district leaders and representatives of grassroots party members also made statements, outlining their respective work arrangements.

In his address, Liu Jie expressed gratitude to the hard work of the party members, cadres, and citizens of Hangzhou. He emphasized that hosting the Asian Games is a major political task and a glorious mission entrusted to the city by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. Liu Jie called for the city to organize, implement, and execute various preparatory tasks with the highest standards, fastest speed, and best results. He also emphasized the need for strong synergy and the ideology of “everyone is the host, I will add glory to the Asian Games”.

Liu Jie demanded that all units in the city perform their duties and establish a unified approach to sprinting for the Asian Games. He encouraged participants to find their own responsibilities and missions in serving the overall success of the games. Additionally, Liu Jie called on the staff of towns, streets, and villages to work together to improve the environment and provide service guarantees for the Asian Games.

Highlighting the critical moment, Liu Jie emphasized the importance of discipline, responsibility, clear-headedness, and rigor in the preparation for the Asian Games. He urged all participants to obey every decision and instruction issued by the provincial and municipal headquarters and to carry out their responsibilities with courage and determination. Liu Jie stressed the need to ensure there are no loopholes or hidden dangers in the competition and the city.

In conclusion, Liu Jie recognized the extraordinary mission and heavy responsibility associated with hosting the Asian Games. With the support of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the united efforts of the cadres and the general public, Liu Jie expressed confidence in offering the world a sports and cultural event with “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor”. He assured that Hangzhou would submit satisfactory answers to the central and provincial party committees, as well as to the people of the whole country.

The Hangzhou Asian Games are set to take place [DATE].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

