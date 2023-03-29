Status: 03/29/2023 03:49 am

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal in national team jersey against Curacao – and then followed up.

The striker of Paris Saint Germain scored on Tuesday (03/28/2023) after a pass by Young Lo Celso in Santiago de Estero in the 20th minute. The friendly game against the team from the Dutch Caribbean island ended 7-0.

Only two players in the world have scored more goals for their national team: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 122 goals and Iran’s Ali Daei has 109 goals.

Also meets Maria

The 35-year-old then scored two more goals against the clear underdog, taking his international tally to 102 goals. The other goals scored Nicholas Gonzalez from Fiorentina (23rd), Enzo Fernandez from FC Chelsea (34.), angel di maria by Juventus Turin (78th) and Gonzalo Montiel from FC Sevilla (87.).

‘You can’t describe Messi in words’ said his teammate Nicolas Gonzalez: “He’s the best in the world and he shows it game after game, day after day. Every time he touches the ball he makes you smile.”

More than 800 competitive goals

Just last week, Messi scored his 800th competitive goal in a 2-0 win over Panama in Buenos Aires. The two internationals at home are Argentina’s first appearances after winning the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year.