QUINCINETTO

The trend of the Canavese clubs, in view of next season in Promotion, has been to change technical leadership: the majority of the clubs that will play the Promotion championship in the next season have done so.

the majority changes

They did it in the home of the rescued Colleretto, with the passage from Maggio to Conta, to Ivrea, from Conta to Tosoni and to Rivarolo Canavese, passed from Stefanetto to Lami.

Instead, only Quincitava and the newly promoted Vallorco resisted the temptation to change their coach: from Tuesday 16 August at the Nerostellata home they will resume working with the coach Marco Vernetti at Verney in Tavagnasco, starting at 6.45 pm, while the next day, starting at 18.30, it will be again Luca Bruno Mattiet’s turn to direct training at Vallorco. A confirmation from both the management of Quincitava and that of Vallorco, never in doubt, given how much the two coaches have been able to do in the past season.

Vernetti in the first year on the bench brilliantly led Quincitava to a peaceful salvation in the Promotion (group B), while Bruno Mattiet led Vallorco to win Group C in the First category.

the debut

Calendar in hand, the two coaches will face each other on Sunday 18 September, on the occasion of the second first leg of group B of Promotion. It will be the debut in front of the public friend of Carlin Bergoglio del Vallorco in the new category, as illustrated by Bruno Mattiet: “We will begin this new adventure by playing at the home of Lascaris, among the candidates for the final victory, together with Ivrea and Rivarolese – says Bruno Mattiet – . Ours is not an easy debut, we will have to find our dimension as soon as possible, we know that we will have to pay the price, but it will be essential to have our identity and know how to change skin compared to the past if we want to achieve our goal: salvation. The club – comments Bruno Mattiet – worked well in the summer, strengthening the team, but from Wednesday 17 August we will have to start working to find the right mix and start immediately on the right foot ». Bruno Mattiet is not too unbalanced on the teams that will fight for salvation: “Too soon to say now, we are waiting to have played six or seven games, then we can begin to have clearer ideas”. Looking at the calendar, Vallorco and Quincitava will have three consecutive derbies: the cuorgnatesi from the eighth to the tenth day will respectively face Colleretto away, Ivrea at home and again the Rivarolese away from home, while the nerostellati from the seventh to the ninth will have Colleretto at home, Ivrea in away and Rivarolese at home.

repeating itself is not taken for granted

Coach Vernetti examines the situation: «Looking at the group we will have many teams from Turin and many derbies. As for the first aspect, going to play in Turin is never easy, just like facing the derbies with Ivrea, Rivarolese, Colleretto and Vallorco there will be a battle every Sunday. Last year we did very well, but now the time has come to turn the page: the second year is increasingly difficult to repeat, but what I have already told the boys is not to think about what we did in the last championship, but to start again with enthusiasm. and to try to reach a peaceful salvation this year too: the equation of a good championship, strengthening the team equal safe salvation does not work in football – explains Vernetti -. We will need to be hungry, have the desire and look for the right motivations to demonstrate on the pitch every Sunday what we are worth, knowing full well that we will face very strong teams. As for the teams that will fight to the end to win the championship, I put Ivrea and Lascaris, then the surprises are always around the corner, also because other teams have also equipped themselves, such as Rivarolese and Gassinosanraffaele, just to mention some names “. –

Loris Ponsetto