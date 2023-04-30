In Cortina in the summer everything is within reach of a bike, for an authentic kaleidoscope of activities to do on two wheels: you can go up, down, approach the start of the many via ferratas or reach the refreshment points at high altitude for an appetizing stop simply by pedalling. But also go down the trails of brand new Cortina Bike Park Dolomites or get on the saddle to move around and enjoy unique panoramas.

So, if you wanted the bicycle, now pedal and have fun!. Summer in Cortina d’Ampezzo is a world to discover on two wheels. But to go down you must first go up, e in the long Ampezzo summer, from 1st June to 23rd October, the Cortina Skiworld facilities are a unique opportunity to fall in love with the Dolomites even on the saddle of your own bicycle. Discovering high altitude by bike allows you to shorten distances, travel exciting descents with the breeze on your face and, at lunchtime, enjoy a gigantic plate of casunzei. Whether they are muscle bikes, e-bikes, gravel bikes, enduro MTBs, downhill or freeride bikes, two wheels are perfect for exploring the Ampezzo Dolomites. And why not combine two or more outdoor experiences?

Bike & Hike a Cortina

Il Bike & Hike, for example, allows you to approach the trailhead by bike and then continue on foot, but also cover the stages of a multi-day tour on foot or by mountain bike depending on the destination. For example, you can reach the refuge or the bivouac by bike, and then continue on foot to the summit. There subdivision of an excursion between cycling and trekking it is particularly useful if a good part of the path passes on a road (as often happens for the paths of the refuges) or when the bicycle allows to considerably shorten the journey time, as in cases in which it is not possible to park the car in the immediate vicinity vicinity of the starting point. Furthermore, the use of the bike and the ski lifts is also a way to be greener and to choose slow mobility with awareness. The Bike & Hike formula can then be declined according to one’s passions: climbing enthusiasts, who will find their favorite place at the 5 torri, can experience the Bike & Climb formula by riding their bike on the 5 torri chairlift, exploring the area and reaching the base of the climbing wall by bike, and then climbing up the marvelous crags.

New bike trails and itineraries up to an altitude of 2305

The bike world becomes a universe! Thanks to the creation of new bike trails, thearea reserved for the MTB itineraries of the Cortina Dolomiti Bike Park which now extends from Socrepes to the foot of the Tofane, so much so that the old name Bike Park Socrepes has been replaced with the current Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti.

In fact, in the summer of 2022, the already existing bike trails were added three new itineraries, for a total of 16 km. The highest point that can be reached is in Pomedes at an altitude of 2305m, while the lowest point is always Socrepes at 1322m, with a difference in altitude of almost 1000m. The longer route, starting at the Duca d’Aosta at 2100 m, winds partly along the Tofanina ski slope, a real route suitable for everyone, even the less experienced, to familiarize yourself with the descent and the pleasure to “go down” with the wind in your face.

Another big news is the Krampus Trail, the downhill trail for experts, a track (natural with zero environmental impact) for downhill and enduro enthusiasts to try at the Bike Park. It is 3 km long, with departure from the Duca d’Aosta at 2100 meters, and arrival at Piè Tofana. The route winds partly along the Olimpia delle Tofane, Labirinti and Vertigine slopes, which hosted the Cortina 2021 World Championships and will be the stage for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics. Furthermore, all the trails in the area are even easier to reach from this summer thanks to the new Tofana Express 6-seater chairlift.

Super Panorama Tour: the beautiful bike tour of the Ampezzo valley

One of the most beautiful bike trails to discover Cortina is the super panoramic route that allows you to use the lifts for the climbs and pedal almost exclusively downhill, thus making the entire round of the Ampezzo basin. Starting from the center of Cortina, take the Faloria cable car up to the top of the mountain. From here you descend partly along the ski slope and partly on a path, thus arriving at Rio Gere. Cross the road that leads to Passo Tre Croci and take the chairlift up to Son Forca, at the foot of the Cristallo. A long and fun descent starts from here and crosses the Dobbiaco-Cortina cycle path in Ospitale. Continue pedaling along the cycle path towards Cortina as far as the Freccia nel Cielo cable car, which takes you up to Col Druscié. And finally the descent returns, along the ski slope. Once in Pié Tofana, take the chairlift up again to the Duca d’Aosta refuge, and from here you descend along what is the Tofanina slope in winter. Once you reach the Fedarola pastures, continue downhill to the crossroads with the road that leads to Falzarego, and from here you reach Bai de Dones. At this point you take the chairlift up to the Scoiattoli refuge, to the 5 Torri refuge and then up to Cianzopé, where you cover a short stretch on the state road and then take the road up to Pezié de Parù. After crossing the Passo Giau road, take the dirt road that leads to Lake Ajal and Mortisa, and then continue to the center of Cortina. (The journey takes a total of 5-6 hours and is recommended for expert bikers).

