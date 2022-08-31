In order to deeply study and comprehend the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics, continue to promote the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, and continuously improve the construction of the public service system for national fitness, the Party Branch of the Department of Masses launched a “deep study of the Beijing Winter Olympics”. Spirit, vigorously promote the popularization and development of ice and snow sports”.

On the afternoon of August 26, all party members and cadres of the company went to Shougang Park to visit and study.Learn about the development and construction of Shougang Park in the remaining three blast furnaces of Shougang IndustryInspired by the struggle spirit of the former Shougang people and the vitality after the renovation and upgrading of the old factory area and industrial transformation; in the Shougang Extreme Park, visit the rock climbing wall, skateboarding site and roller skating site, and feel the enthusiasm of the masses to participate in outdoor fashion sports and its facilities and the city The organic integration of construction; at the National Winter Sports Training Center in Shougang Park, the national team investigated the preparations for the Winter Olympics training, venue construction and post-competition utilization, and felt the spirit of the Olympic movement and the concept of a green Olympics; At the moment of the Winter Olympics, feel the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics.





Through the visit, everyone has a deeper understanding of the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is “thinking about the big picture, being confident and open, facing difficulties, pursuing excellence, and creating a better future”. They unanimously expressed that it is necessary to combine the special online study on the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics being carried out by the General Administration to deeply understand the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, continue to promote the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, build and utilize ice and snow venues and facilities, enrich mass events and activities, and maintain the enthusiasm of the masses for ice and snow sports. It is necessary to combine the responsibilities of their respective positions, closely focus on meeting the fitness needs of the people, and contribute to the construction of a higher-level public service system for national fitness.

Comrade Ding Dong said that this activity is very meaningful, everyone has raised their awareness, inspired their spirits, and benefited a lot. All party members and cadres of the company should further study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympic Games Summarization and Commendation Conference, combine their work, and think deeply; Expand westward and eastward, continue to promote the popularization of ice and snow sports, and continuously consolidate and expand the achievements of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“; focus on solving the problems of the people’s worries, constantly improve the public service system for national fitness, and promote a healthy China and The construction of a strong sports country will welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical actions.