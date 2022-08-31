“PUBG Mobile” will cooperate with “Dragon Ball” next year (2023). The collaboration celebrates the release of the Dragon Ball theatrical version of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which was originally released in Japan in June and the rest of the world in August and September of this year. show.

Since it is related to the “Dragon Ball Super” movie, the content of the “PUBG Mobile” linkage is likely to come from the characters and settings in the “Dragon Ball Super: Superheroes” movie, rather than the entire “Dragon Ball”.

The specific details of the cooperation between the two have not yet been disclosed. Previously, “PUBG Mobile” had cooperated with “Spell Fighting” and “Arcane”, the first animation of “League of Legends”, so it cooperated with “Dragon Ball”. It is also possible to continue the previous model of cooperation.

In conjunction with Battle of Two Cities, the characters Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Jayce were added to the game. There’s also a “mirror world” that mimics the location Piltover in Arcane.

“Dragon Ball” recently ended its linkage with another battle royale game “Fortnite” game, adding in-game skins, emotes, quests, and the iconic move that players can use – Turtle Shockwave. There’s also a remake of Kame Island, where players can trade with Bulma to buy powerful items.

Since the collaboration is set for 2023, the Dragon Ball Super movie has been out for a long time at this time. According to the official “PUBG Mobile”, they will disclose more details of the cooperation when the “Dragon Ball Super” movie is nearing its release.