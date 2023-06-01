In Florence we remember Astori, Pioli present

If the footprints you leave count more than the steps you take, after five years you can say: in Florence, the footsteps of Davide Astori are everywhere. They are in Coverciano, they are in the heart of the city near Santa Maria Novella, they are at the Franchi but they will also be at the Viola Park under construction where Davide has never walked. And it is easier to continue following them now that the Davide Astori Association, born on 13 February and chaired by Luigi Maria Miranda, has decided to inaugurate a series of events not only dedicated to him, but above all inspired by him.

The evening in memory of Astori

Like the scientific conference that took place in the great hall of the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano, in which the most important specialists discussed the topic of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, the disease responsible for Astori’s death on 4 March 2018 in Udine, when he was in training camp with Fiorentina. The symposium was an opportunity to talk about the health, prevention and safety of athletes, also thanks to the interventions of ministers Abodi and Schillaci, but above all to present the research project funded by the Association and aimed at discovering an effective cure against sneaky disease, difficult to diagnose, but much more widespread than you think. The project, entrusted to Dr. Elena Sommariva, researcher, cellular and molecular biologist and geneticist of the Monzino Irccs cardiology center in Milan, can also count on funds raised through the charity evening organized at the Refectory of Santa Maria Novella, with a gala dinner by chef Gennaro Esposito, which was attended by many former teammates of Davide and of course Stefano Pioli, on the Viola bench five years ago and deeply attached to Astori . During the evening, the president of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso announced that the stadium that is being built inside the Viola Park will be named after the unforgettable captain: one of the many moments that thrilled the guests, but above all the Astori family, soul of the Association which since 13 February he resumed following in David’s footsteps.