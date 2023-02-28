“I had cancer / like a real tough guy I went on television and cried / if I think of who gave me strength I look up / it is the memory of Gianluca that I bring to this stage”. With these bars, in his “Freestyle”, Fedez the friend recalled Gianluca Vialliwho died on January 6 at the age of 59, during the second evening of San Remo Festival. The most touching moment of a harsh song, in which the rapper lashed out against the ministers Bignami and Roccella (the first for the photo as a young man in the SS uniform, the second for the anti-abortion statements) and against the Codacons.

Vialli’s call to Fedez

That between Fedez and Vialli is a friendship born in the most difficult moment of their respective lives, the disease. It was pain that united them. The artist had made public the diagnosis made by the doctors: pancreatic cancer. The same evil that took away the former Juventus, Sampdoria and Chelsea player. Thus, as a true captain like he had been on the pitch, Vialli telephoned Fedez last March to give him strength and courage. Sharing their experience and transmitting all the warmth possible. A gesture that the singer will always carry in his heart. “Until a few days ago we didn’t even know each other – the rapper had immediately told on Instagram – then a phone call a few days before the surgery that I will hardly forget. I hope I can give some support to people as you did with me Thank you very much, with my heart”.

Fedez: “Vialli gave me the strength to fight the disease”

On the day of the death of the former head of delegation of the European champion national team, title won shoulder to shoulder with his close friend Roberto Mancini, Fedez confessed in a live Instagram that he “never cried on the phone with a person I didn’t know , but who knew my own pain at that moment. He gave me an unnecessary but incredible hand. We both underwent the same surgery for two different pathologies. We should have seen each other, we had promised to take a picture with our scar”. It was not possible, Vialli left nine months later. And so Fedez decided to pay homage to him by remembering him in front of the ten million viewers of Sanremo and thanking him for that small gesture that made him immense in the eyes of the artist and his whole family.