Svetislav Pešić talked about Mundobasket, but also Miloš Teodosić.

Source: MN PRESS

Svetislav Pešić with the Serbian national team, he qualified for the World Championship. The hard way, after a lot of tension and nervousness, Great Britain was defeated in Belgrade and the goal was achieved. After everything that happened in “Pionir”, the experienced coach talked about it, but also Miloš Teodosić.

“Is it a challenge? For the first time as a coach, I am facing a new, for me new, competition system. You face a lot of things that not only depend on you, but also on everyone else. There were different things. Then I hear, there Pešić is negotiating with Nebojš Čović, Željko Obradović, Zoran Savić. We don’t negotiate with anyone, we talk. A difficult situation for us, the longest qualification, not to repeat myself, we had over 40 players who played in those qualifications, there is no continuity, it is absolute, not creation, but improvisation. There’s no time for anything. You wrote about it, I’m not criticizing, I’m just noticing that you don’t think I’m attacking. Pešić got reinforcements, five or six players come from the Euroleague. I fainted when I read that! As soon as they come, it’s over, it shouldn’t be played at all“, said Pešić.

Then came the question about Teodosić, since before the European Championship the selector decided that Miloš would not be part of the team, followed by the question of whether this is also the case with Mundobasket.

“Listen, I said then that no one was removed, excluded and crossed out. The team is made up of the players I listed, who meet the criteria. Experience, youth, continuity to be made. We already have it in the plan which players will be, the season is long, we will see what will happen. I would not like questions to be asked about presenting it differently, they have been asked and answered a long time ago, there is no need for that. That’s done with those questions. You have 40 players who have passed the qualifications,” Pešić is clear.



He talked about problems with the composition and that because of all this the “windows” do not work as they should.

“You saw how Dobrić shot now, and how he was out of shooting form against Alba. He needs to come back and make important baskets, he has it in his hand. I want to say that it is quite complicated in these qualifications. You saw what the Argentinians did, they lost a match against a team that is not a favorite. Just two or three days before that, they got Canada, an excellent team that will go for a medal, and without players from the Euroleague, and without Laprovitola and Deka, they got them. Among the best players in Europe. They traveled for 15 hours, they were on the plane for 20 hours, Laprovitola missed two throws, if he had made them, they might have qualified. It is thought, they come and it is solved. Challenging qualifiers, we played against Latvia, which is stronger than Lithuania, the country of basketball. Now Latvia is better, more talented. They will play for a high ranking, they won first place dominantly in both groups. We didn’t have continuity, but there were also good things, it’s a good thing that we saw 40 and more candidates, possibilities, what they could do, who could be part of Mundobasket. And if we qualify for the Olympic Games and that generation makes a total contribution to the national team and to Serbian basketball.”

He praised all the players who made it through the national team during the long and grueling qualifiers.

“I have already talked about that topic, it is difficult, they are all professionals, in terms of the obligations they have, they live from it. It is important to know the priority. It changes, everyone’s plans, goals change. They play for the clubs that pay them, they play for their country, you saw that they showed an attitude towards the game, there were also mistakes, which happens because of too much desire. A lot has changed, do they want to play? Yes. In any case, 100 percent, but it’s not the time that was 20 or 30 years ago when playing for the national team allowed you to reach your goal and move to the best club. Today, you go to the NBA without a national team. Earlier we had a different situation, like in football now, clubs are obliged to release players for the national team, that is the law. There is no concession, all the players have to show up, if they are not ready, injured and similar, they come, and they are examined by the national team doctor, and then they get permission to return to the club, the club doctor does not decide.”

After a short break and a comparison with football, he continued.

“That used to be in basketball, it’s gone. The priority is the club and the club competition, neither I nor the clubs did that. It is for these countries that are not favorites great. They have continuity, they don’t play in the NBA, they don’t play as much in the Euroleague, they are always free. Ours didn’t, last year we had Partizan players who played, contributed, but then it was the European Cup, so there was a break. He had no games, so all the players could play, now the situation is different, Partizan played against Fenerbahce, you don’t even have the soul to insist or ask, even though there were great talks. As soon as the game ended, both Zvezda and Partizan released all their players to the national team. It does not depend on the clubs, nor on the KSS. Already from those who bear responsibility for the future of basketball in Europe“, concluded Pešić.