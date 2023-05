Today there is a uniform formula for calculating the walking times on Swiss hiking trails. But if you go hiking in Graubünden, you have to be more sporty than in other Swiss mountain regions.

Breaks are not included – but they are worth it: rest time on the 2376 high Vilan above Malans in the canton of Graubünden. Arno Balzarini / Keystone

Even very fit mountaineers are always amazed at the ambitious times given on the signposts in Graubünden. Since 2006, hiking times throughout Switzerland have been calculated using a uniform mathematical formula that, roughly speaking, takes into account the length of the route and the gradient.