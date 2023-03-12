Traveling to Roanne this Sunday, Monaco won (85-74) in a full house, two days after its major success against Vitoria in the Euroleague (102-93). The Roca Team, still deprived of Mike James, injured in the index finger, consolidated its place as leader of Betclic Élite, while its runner-up, Boulogne-Levallois, put pressure on it after its victory against Nancy on Friday (93-87) . She has two wins in advance.