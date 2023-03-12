Home Sports In Roanne, Monaco imposes itself and consolidates its position as leader
Sports

In Roanne, Monaco imposes itself and consolidates its position as leader

by admin
In Roanne, Monaco imposes itself and consolidates its position as leader

Traveling to Roanne this Sunday, Monaco won (85-74) in a full house, two days after its major success against Vitoria in the Euroleague (102-93). The Roca Team, still deprived of Mike James, injured in the index finger, consolidated its place as leader of Betclic Élite, while its runner-up, Boulogne-Levallois, put pressure on it after its victory against Nancy on Friday (93-87) . She has two wins in advance.

See also  Catania, the nurse and the dead in the ward. "Patients killed for revenge" - breaking latest news

You may also like

Leverkusen wins slugfest in Bremen

Vinicius pulls Madrid

Qatar suspected of spying on Gianni Infantino and...

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton: Saints earn draw against...

Vémola has a chance to repair. After four...

Jonny Williams: Swindon Town midfielder retires from Wales...

Ireland remains on course for Six Nations title

Warriors, no news on the return to the...

Milan, the attacker could be a surprise player

Alexis Pinturault takes another giant slalom podium

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy