First success of the year in the specialty for the American who rises to 78 successes in the World Cup. Marta comes back from fourth place, fifth Brignone
Semmering’s first giant crowns Mikaela Shiffrin. The American hadn’t been able to win in the giant slalom for a year and on the Austrian track Mikaela broke her fast – she hasn’t been on the podium in the giant slalom since March 11 in Are – and brought her number of World Cup victories to 78. Vonn’s record – 82 – is now at -4, Stenmark’s -86 – at minus 8. And on the podium for the third time in three giants is still Marta Bassino, splendid third thanks to an attacking second heat . “I haven’t been perfect, but I’m happy with how it’s going” exults Marta.
The race
—
Shiffrin made the most of the bib number 1 of the first heat on a track put to the test by the mild temperatures of these days. Without seeming too satisfied at the finish line, she left her closest rivals, Petra Vlhova and Tessa Worley, by more than 7 tenths. In the second she managed the advantage and in 2’07″18 she managed to keep both the Slovak Petra Vlhova behind her (her best time in the second heat, she finished at 13/100) and Marta Bassino (second time in the second race, in the end at 31/100), good at recovering from fourth place for another podium (the 24th in her career) which confirms her at the top of the classification of specialties (240 points, 50 more than Vlhova) thanks to the second place of Killington and to the success of Sestriere.
Faith is there
—
Fifth place for Federica Brignone, who also moved up one position compared to the first heat: “I still skied a bit in pieces – commented Brignone -, but I bring home my best result here in Semmering. Seeing how I skied It’s an excellent result. I have another chance tomorrow.”
Another giant is scheduled for tomorrow, the slalom on Thursday.
Results
—
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (Usa) in 2’07″18
2. Petra Vlhova (Slke) and 13/100
3. Marta Bassino at 31/100
4. Tessa Worley (Fra) at 48/100
5. Federica Brignone at 1″25
6. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Nor) a 1″38
7. Lara Gut-Behrami (All) a 1″43
8. Sara Hector (Sve) a 1″52
9. Alice Robinson (N.Zel ) a 1″73
10. Paula Moltzan (USA) at 1″81.
Leaderboards
—
World Cup: 1. Shiffrin 675; 2. Goggia 470; 3. Vlhova 420.
Giant cup: 1. Bassino 240; 2. Vlhova 190; 3. Gut 172.
December 27, 2022 (change December 27, 2022 | 2:18 pm)
