Semmering’s first giant crowns Mikaela Shiffrin. The American hadn’t been able to win in the giant slalom for a year and on the Austrian track Mikaela broke her fast – she hasn’t been on the podium in the giant slalom since March 11 in Are – and brought her number of World Cup victories to 78. Vonn’s record – 82 – is now at -4, Stenmark’s -86 – at minus 8. And on the podium for the third time in three giants is still Marta Bassino, splendid third thanks to an attacking second heat . “I haven’t been perfect, but I’m happy with how it’s going” exults Marta.

The race

Shiffrin made the most of the bib number 1 of the first heat on a track put to the test by the mild temperatures of these days. Without seeming too satisfied at the finish line, she left her closest rivals, Petra Vlhova and Tessa Worley, by more than 7 tenths. In the second she managed the advantage and in 2’07″18 she managed to keep both the Slovak Petra Vlhova behind her (her best time in the second heat, she finished at 13/100) and Marta Bassino (second time in the second race, in the end at 31/100), good at recovering from fourth place for another podium (the 24th in her career) which confirms her at the top of the classification of specialties (240 points, 50 more than Vlhova) thanks to the second place of Killington and to the success of Sestriere.