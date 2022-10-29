Original title: In the 2022 Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, all seven Chinese mainland players will advance to Jinbo and take the lead in 36 holes.

[October 28, Chonburi, Thailand]The 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ended the second round at the Amata Hot Spring Golf Club in Chonburi, Thailand. Chinese player Jinbo shot 69 today, with a total score of 134. One-shot advantage to maintain a separate lead; other participating Chinese players: Bloomberg handed over 68, with a total score of 139, with Zhou Ziqin (70 in this round), Du Rangzhi (69 in this round), Ding Wenyi (this round of 69) Bai Xiangyun 70-71 in two rounds, tied for 24th with Zheng Yunhe (72-69).

Today, the 36-hole game is over, the cut-off line is drawn in the round of 144, and the top 47 (including tie, a total of 54 players) will advance. The seven local Chinese players who participated in the competition are also all within the promotion line.

Jinbo, who was the leader in the first round, is still hot in the second round. He made 5 birdies and 2 bogeys today. He handed over a -3 score in a single round. After two rounds, he still leads with a total score of -10. “Overall, today’s performance is still very good, although there are some small episodes in the middle and at the end.” This round, Jin Bo started from the back nine holes, and the tee shot error on the 16th hole made him swallow First bogey. “This hole hit the woods. Although it was a good save, it’s a pity that I couldn’t grasp the putt from the last 3 yards.” After the transition, Jinbo made 3 birdies in a row, but made a mistake on the last hole. Another bogey. “Although the tee shot was good on the 9th hole, I hit the green with a big shot, and when I cut back to about a yard and a half to the side of the hole, I couldn’t grasp the putt.”

As for his plans for the weekend, Jinbo said he would adjust his style of play based on the position of the tee and the specific wind direction. "This stadium is quite difficult, and the wind direction during the game is also very changeable. To be able to hand over the 6-suffix here requires good performance in all aspects. I hope to play a better result tomorrow!"

After Jimbo, Thailand's Rachanon and South Korea's Cho Wooyoung tied for second place with a score of -9, one shot behind the leaderboard.

Bloomberg

The best Chinese local player on Friday was Bloomberg from Nanjing, who made 5 birdies and 1 bogey to move up to a tie for 12th with a -4 in a single round. "Yesterday's putting state was not very good, so I practiced after the game, so today's putting is much better than yesterday, and I am more decisive, allowing myself to catch some opportunities, and also have a long putt performance." Bloomberg's only performance His bogey came on the 13th hole. On the par-3 hole, he shot nearly 10 yards bigger on the first shot. He made a mistake in looking at the reverse line when he pushed back, and finally made a three-putt. "It's a pity for this hole, I was a little anxious at the time. But the results are slowly getting better in the past two days, and my state is slowly getting better. I hope to maintain this momentum in the next two days."

The Chinese local player Ding Wenyi, the highest ranked amateur in the world, had some ups and downs in the second round. After making a bogey on No. 2, he followed with four straight birdies on Nos. 8 to 11. "Actually, the first few holes are ok, but the birdie putt is always a little bit shorter, which makes me a little irritable." On the par-3 No. 8 hole, although Ding Wen teeed off to the right, the A long putt allowed him to make his first birdie of the round. "I felt like I was going to collapse 7 holes ago, and I felt like I didn't play well, but the long putt on the 8th hole cheered me up. It also made my later game a lot smoother."

Zhou Ziqin

On the 16th hole, Ding Wen encountered an embarrassing position when he hit a bunker. On the 17th hole, he hit the water again. In the end, he made 5 birdies and 3 bogeys. After two rounds -5 overall and tied for 12th. "Today's overall performance is actually good, and I am very happy that my psychology can withstand it. The tee will be moved back in the next two rounds. I can use the 1-wood to tee off more, and I will feel more comfortable." Ding Wenyi said.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was founded in 2009 and is jointly initiated by the Asia-Pacific Golf Federation, the Masters and the R&A, with the aim of further promoting the development of amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region. The winner of the event will receive an invitation to the 2023 Masters and qualify for the 151st British Open and the 128th British Amateur. The runner-up will receive a qualifying spot for the 151st British Open.

