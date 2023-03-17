The South Tyrolean advances in the draw of the first Master 1000 of the season, underway in the California desert

Jannik Sinner, seeded number 11 on the draw, beat the American Taylor Fritz, number 5 in the world rankings, in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tournament (the first Master 1000 of the season) with a score of 6-4, 4 -6, 6-4, for a duration of 2 hours and 17 minutes. Sinner will face the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday. Sinner this year, after reaching the round of 16 of the Australian Open (defeated by Tsitsipas), conquered the ATP 250 in Montpellier.