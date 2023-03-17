Home Sports Indian Wells, Sinner beats Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and flies to the semifinals – breaking latest news
Sports

Indian Wells, Sinner beats Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and flies to the semifinals – breaking latest news

by admin
Indian Wells, Sinner beats Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and flies to the semifinals – breaking latest news

The South Tyrolean advances in the draw of the first Master 1000 of the season, underway in the California desert

Jannik Sinner, seeded number 11 on the draw, beat the American Taylor Fritz, number 5 in the world rankings, in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tournament (the first Master 1000 of the season) with a score of 6-4, 4 -6, 6-4, for a duration of 2 hours and 17 minutes. Sinner will face the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday. Sinner this year, after reaching the round of 16 of the Australian Open (defeated by Tsitsipas), conquered the ATP 250 in Montpellier.

March 17, 2023 (change March 17, 2023 | 02:40)

© breaking latest news

See also  Ronaldo al City, la Juventus su Kean e Icardi

You may also like

The top scorer Chris DiDomenico becomes a mortgage

SuperChallenger of Phoenix 2023: Berrettini wins again, Bellucci...

Lu Bin wins WBA super flyweight international gold...

A big heart for people with disabilities

Sarri, “Lazio out of the Conference due to...

German Fencing Federation returns World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim

Indian Wells: Defending champions Iga Swiatek reaches semi-final

Matchday 25 in the Bundesliga: This is how...

Draw against Mainz: Hertha BSC – subterranean good

2023 March Madness live updates: Princeton stuns Arizona;...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy