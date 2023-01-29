Indonesia Badminton Masters Chinese Team Locks Up Mixed Doubles Championship 2023-01-29 13:29:04.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The semi-finals of the 2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters ended in Jakarta on the evening of the 28th. The performance of the Chinese team was mixed: Men’s singles and women’s singles were eliminated, men’s doubles and women’s doubles had players advanced, and the mixed doubles champion was locked in advance.

In the men’s singles, Miao Shiyuqi lost 1:2 to the famous host player Jonathan and missed the final. In the first half of the first game, the two sides were stalemate, and the score rose alternately. In the second half, Shi Yuqi made more mistakes and lost the first game by 13:21. In the second round, Shi Yuqi recovered his form and pulled back a round at 21:15. The score of the deciding game fell into a tug-of-war. Jonathan took the lead in the second half and finally won the game 21:19. The entire game took 73 minutes.

In the women’s singles, both Guoyu players lost to their opponents and missed the final. Wang Zhiyi lost 1:2 to Korean player An Xiying. Han Yue was in poor form against the experienced Spanish player Marin. He made many mistakes in the multi-shot lifting process that he was good at, and finally lost to his opponent 0:2.

In men’s doubles, the two pairs of Guoyu started a “derby match”. He Jiting/Zhou Haodong eliminated their teammates Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi at 21:14 and 21:16. The final will face the host player Calnando/Martin.

In the women’s doubles, the Chinese team Liu Shengshu/Zhang Shuxian defeated Thailand’s Kititarakul/Ba Zongya 2-0, and will face the Japanese team Yuki Fukushima/Hirota Saika in the final.

In mixed doubles, Guoyu locked the championship in advance. In the semi-finals, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping defeated the French combination Giquet/Derlu in two straight games; Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin defeated the Japanese combination Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki with two 21:16.