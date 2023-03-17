Gianni Infantino will drive the Fifa for another four years, until 2027. The only candidate, the Italian-Swiss executive, who will turn 53 on 23 March, was confirmed to the presidency by acclamation at the 73rd FIFA Congress underway in Kigali, Rwanda. Infantino was first elected in February 2016, then the new four-year term in June 2019 and further confirmation today. “We promised you the best World Cup ever and we did it, we promised that we would have increased Fifa’s revenues, that we would have made it more transparent, that we would have regained the trust of the sponsors – Infantino’s words in Kigali – We were there set yourself to reach 6.4 billion dollars: we have reached 7.5 and you cannot reach these figures if you are not a solid and strong organization, which everyone believes in. What we promised you was to continue working honestly , to protect football, our federations, our fans around the world. Football is a symbol of joy, happiness, peace, football unites the world. And there are so many things we can’t wait to do: we are here to organize competitions and make football grow. I hear there is too much football but in most of the world it is not like that and when you see the passion for football, you have to do something: the Fifa Arab Cup, for example, is it was an incredible success”.

