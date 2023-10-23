Infront will be the official Marketing Partner of ADAC Motorsport – Sport Marketing News

Infront and theADAC further expand their long-standing collaboration. The two partners made the announcement during the DTM finale at the Hockenheimring: with immediate effect, Infront is the official marketing partner long-term partnership of ADAC Motorsport.

The ADAC is the pinnacle in German motor sport and, together with its regional and local clubs, organizes every year or so 2,500 motorsports events on two and four wheels.

As part of the cooperation, Infront will market all event series from the ADAC Motorsport rights portfolio, including the current flagships DTM and ADAC GT Masters as exclusive distributor, which will be further developed jointly between ADAC and Infront to create a unique platform for companies and for brands.

Infront and ADAC have been collaborating successfully for many years and the partnership is now being intensified and expanded. To this end, Infront is installing a team in Munich that will work door-to-door with the ADAC to jointly strengthen motorsport in Germany.

Thomas Voss, capo dell’ADAC Motorsport, he claims: “Thanks to the partnership with Infront, we are preparing the marketing of the DTM and other ADAC racing series for the future. Together we want to grow further and win new partners, especially for the DTM. With its know-how and global network, Infront is exactly the right partner for this.”

Matthias Pietza, CEO of Infront Germany, adds: “This partnership is something very special for us. Thanks to our long-standing collaboration with the ADAC, we have a basis of trust on which we can optimally build with our team. We look forward to using ADAC’s experience and expertise to make the sport even more attractive for companies and their brands and, at the same time, we want to create a unique platform where first-class motorsport goes hand in hand I keep pace with innovation. “