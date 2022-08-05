Home Sports Insigne, the intermediary: “Lorenzo will stay in America, a different life from Italy”
Sports

Insigne, the intermediary: “Lorenzo will stay in America, a different life from Italy”

by admin
Insigne, the intermediary: “Lorenzo will stay in America, a different life from Italy”

The words of the intermediary of the Insigne-Toronto negotiation at L’Arena

The intermediary of the negotiation between Insigne and Toronto Andrea D’Amico he spoke to the microphones of de L’Arena right on transfer of the former blue captain. Not only him, however, also another footballer had as his through him or rather Federico Bernardeschi who received a lot interest from Naples.

Below are the statements of the intermediary of the Insigne and Bernardeschi-Toronto negotiation at L’Arena:

“In MLS there are large margins. Insigne e Bernardeschi no youthey will adorn more because there is no such standard of living in Italy. There is another osmosis, beyond the fact that every game it is organized like a Champions League final. America is now looking towards Formula One, until recently considered Indy’s younger sister. It’s mine futureApart from Italy, will still be in the MLS. Then maybe I’ll pull the plug a bit. “

“They have been two very difficult operationsfor which first of all there was a need for lots of confidentiality. For Insigne it almost seemed to do an act of treason against the Napoli captain still in the running for the Scudetto. For Bernardeschi the real brake was having had to quickly cross contractual regulations American with European ones “.

August 4, 2022 (change August 4, 2022 | 16:31)

© breaking latest news

See also  Transfer market Rome, for the Mertens idea attack. And there is Akgun

You may also like

After the second round of the Weijia League,...

The youth group Wushu Sanda event ended, the...

Covid Italy today, the bulletin of 4 August:...

It was revealed that the Wuhan Changjiang team...

Newcastle, the resurrection of Joelinton: from bin as...

NBA Basketball Park’s first store settled in Xi’an...

3 World Cup referees rush to assist the...

The new 2022/2023 away shirt is online: color...

Human letter style variety show “I Believe” will...

Inter transfer market: Chelsea pressing on Casadei. Dumfries:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy