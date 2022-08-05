The words of the intermediary of the Insigne-Toronto negotiation at L’Arena

The intermediary of the negotiation between Insigne and Toronto Andrea D’Amico he spoke to the microphones of de L’Arena right on transfer of the former blue captain. Not only him, however, also another footballer had as his through him or rather Federico Bernardeschi who received a lot interest from Naples.

Below are the statements of the intermediary of the Insigne and Bernardeschi-Toronto negotiation at L’Arena:

“In MLS there are large margins. Insigne e Bernardeschi no youthey will adorn more because there is no such standard of living in Italy. There is another osmosis, beyond the fact that every game it is organized like a Champions League final. America is now looking towards Formula One, until recently considered Indy’s younger sister. It’s mine futureApart from Italy, will still be in the MLS. Then maybe I’ll pull the plug a bit. “

“They have been two very difficult operationsfor which first of all there was a need for lots of confidentiality. For Insigne it almost seemed to do an act of treason against the Napoli captain still in the running for the Scudetto. For Bernardeschi the real brake was having had to quickly cross contractual regulations American with European ones “.

